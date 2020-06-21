The Ampaire EEL Hybrid - It Doesn’t Need Roads Where It’s Going

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 On the Move with Its Ancestors Is Today’s Dose of Cool

As one of the very few surviving muscle cars from the plethora of nameplates that invaded the 1960s and 1970s, the Ford Mustang is one of the most appreciated cars today. In fact, the Blue Oval calls it the greatest sports car in the world, and it has the numbers to back that claim. 34 photos



That first run of the Mach 1 ended in 1978, and for more than two decades the nameplate was kept locked away. Ford went for a revival in 2003, but put an end to that too. Now, the Mach 1 is coming back, this time hopefully with a vengeance.



Unlike its 2003 peer, the new Mach 1 tries to be a closer nod to the original, and that can be seen from the way in which the carmaker advertises the model – more on that in the video below, where you can see the Mach 1 on the track along with its ancestors in the first video with the car on the track.



The new Mach 1 is powered by a 5.0-liter, “the most track-capable 5.0-liter Mustang ever” the carmaker says, optioned with either a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission. The engine develops 480 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque.



Visually, the Mach 1 will set itself apart from other Mustangs through a 3D mesh grille, side grilles below each turn signal lamp, and black accents across the body. The interior comes with aluminum accents, ebony seats, and the 12.3-inch all-LCD instrument cluster.



No info was provided yet on the pricing for the new model.



As with any other successful model, the Mustang too comes in a variety of forms. One of the most important for the nameplate, introduced back in 1969, was the Mach 1 . Named so after the speed of sound barrier, it managed to steal the show back in the day, setting very close to 300 speed and endurance records, and even becoming SCCA Road Rally champion.That first run of the Mach 1 ended in 1978, and for more than two decades the nameplate was kept locked away. Ford went for a revival in 2003, but put an end to that too. Now, the Mach 1 is coming back, this time hopefully with a vengeance.Unlike its 2003 peer, the new Mach 1 tries to be a closer nod to the original, and that can be seen from the way in which the carmaker advertises the model – more on that in the video below, where you can see the Mach 1 on the track along with its ancestors in the first video with the car on the track.The new Mach 1 is powered by a 5.0-liter, “the most track-capable 5.0-liter Mustang ever” the carmaker says, optioned with either a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission. The engine develops 480 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque.Visually, the Mach 1 will set itself apart from other Mustangs through a 3D mesh grille, side grilles below each turn signal lamp, and black accents across the body. The interior comes with aluminum accents, ebony seats, and the 12.3-inch all-LCD instrument cluster.No info was provided yet on the pricing for the new model.