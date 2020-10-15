2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Also Replaces Mustang GT Performance Package 2

The Blue Oval isn’t messing around for the 2021 model year as far as the Mustang is concerned. We’ve lost the Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT350R over the introduction of the Mach 1, but there’s a third casualty we didn’t know about until now.
Muscle Cars & Trucks reports that Ford has discontinued the GT Performance Package 2 as well, citing the 2021 Mustang order guide. At $6,500 over the GT with the six-speed manual or $45,575 per the U.S. configurator, it’s also pretty good value and a whole lot more affordable than the Mach 1.
I’m not going to bore you with the visual changes but go through the go-faster upgrades, starting with the super-sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber shoes. Other highlights include the strut tower brace and K-brace, better cooling, dampers and stability control with track-focused calibration, six-piston Brembos up front, better springs, and a beefier sway bar.
Losing the Performance Package 2 also means that the Mustang doesn’t have a direct competitor for the Chevrolet Camaro SS with the 1LE option, currently priced at $45,495. The Mach 1, by comparison, costs over $50k.
Essentially a crossover between the Bullitt and GT350 versions, the $52,915 pony will arrive in U.S. showrooms next year with 480 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque (570 Nm) as a limited edition. “Limited” may refer to the period it’ll be in production, not the number of units, because the S650 Mustang is coming in 2022 as a 2023 model.
After a 17-year absence, the Mach 1 returns as the pinnacle of Coyote performance all across the world. As opposed to the Shelby GT350, this fellow is sold in “53 countries around the globe” according to the Ford Motor Company.
"This is one of those special Mustangs that truly brings a smile to the faces of our owners, enthusiasts and fans – including me – so there’s never been a better time to bring back Mach 1 and have it go global too," said head honcho Jim Farley.
I’m not going to bore you with the visual changes but go through the go-faster upgrades, starting with the super-sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber shoes. Other highlights include the strut tower brace and K-brace, better cooling, dampers and stability control with track-focused calibration, six-piston Brembos up front, better springs, and a beefier sway bar.
Losing the Performance Package 2 also means that the Mustang doesn’t have a direct competitor for the Chevrolet Camaro SS with the 1LE option, currently priced at $45,495. The Mach 1, by comparison, costs over $50k.
Essentially a crossover between the Bullitt and GT350 versions, the $52,915 pony will arrive in U.S. showrooms next year with 480 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque (570 Nm) as a limited edition. “Limited” may refer to the period it’ll be in production, not the number of units, because the S650 Mustang is coming in 2022 as a 2023 model.
After a 17-year absence, the Mach 1 returns as the pinnacle of Coyote performance all across the world. As opposed to the Shelby GT350, this fellow is sold in “53 countries around the globe” according to the Ford Motor Company.
"This is one of those special Mustangs that truly brings a smile to the faces of our owners, enthusiasts and fans – including me – so there’s never been a better time to bring back Mach 1 and have it go global too," said head honcho Jim Farley.