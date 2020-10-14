2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Said to Have $52,915 Starting Price

Well, we need to wrap up the Shelby GT350 chapter for good, because the newly announced Mustang Mach 1 is inching closer and closer to its U.S. market release date. If we are to believe the latest reports, the model will not only become available in other regions, but it’s also going to be cheaper than an outgoing 2020 GT350.
The Blue Oval company has announced that order books have opened for the 480-hp V8-touting Mustang Mach 1, according to Car and Driver, and the first units are slated for a blossoming spring arrival. And here is the big figure: $52,915.
That would be more than $5k above the $47,705 MSRP of the 2020 Mustang Bullitt, but also quite a lot cheaper compared to the 2020 Shelby GT350 ($60,440) or the all-mighty 2020 Shelby GT500 ($72,900).
There’s a good reason the Mach 1 gets in a discussion alongside these three Mustang versions, as the newly reintroduced model spices life quite a bit with elements from each of them. For example, it shares the same power level with the Bullitt, an available Tremec six-speed manual transmission (alongside the 10-speed auto) with the GT350, and components from the GT500 through the optional Handling Package.
So, without thinking too much, we could say the Mach 1 is a good deal even though it’s more expensive than a Bullitt with the same pony count. This is mainly because there’s lots of great stuff bundled in from the GT350 and GT500, making it a very sweet deal – especially if that global availability really pans out.
More so, the new version gets its own exclusive perks – a Fighter Jet Gray shade to go along with the other seven (silver, black, white, blue, and red, Twister Orange, and Grabber Yellow). By the way, Ford allegedly opened the order books on October 14th because precisely 73 years ago (October 14th, 1947) Chuck Yeager made a record flight.
What happened that day? Well, so it happens that he used a Bell Aircraft X-1 (original designation XS-1) nicknamed “Glamorous Glennis” to become the first-ever human to break the sound barrier in level flight. Get it? He went Mach 1 (OK, it was Mach 1.05 at 13,700 m / 44947 ft. If you’re meticulous).
That would be more than $5k above the $47,705 MSRP of the 2020 Mustang Bullitt, but also quite a lot cheaper compared to the 2020 Shelby GT350 ($60,440) or the all-mighty 2020 Shelby GT500 ($72,900).
There’s a good reason the Mach 1 gets in a discussion alongside these three Mustang versions, as the newly reintroduced model spices life quite a bit with elements from each of them. For example, it shares the same power level with the Bullitt, an available Tremec six-speed manual transmission (alongside the 10-speed auto) with the GT350, and components from the GT500 through the optional Handling Package.
So, without thinking too much, we could say the Mach 1 is a good deal even though it’s more expensive than a Bullitt with the same pony count. This is mainly because there’s lots of great stuff bundled in from the GT350 and GT500, making it a very sweet deal – especially if that global availability really pans out.
More so, the new version gets its own exclusive perks – a Fighter Jet Gray shade to go along with the other seven (silver, black, white, blue, and red, Twister Orange, and Grabber Yellow). By the way, Ford allegedly opened the order books on October 14th because precisely 73 years ago (October 14th, 1947) Chuck Yeager made a record flight.
What happened that day? Well, so it happens that he used a Bell Aircraft X-1 (original designation XS-1) nicknamed “Glamorous Glennis” to become the first-ever human to break the sound barrier in level flight. Get it? He went Mach 1 (OK, it was Mach 1.05 at 13,700 m / 44947 ft. If you’re meticulous).