Popular YouTuber Reveals Changes of 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and Mach 1

People that vlog about everything and nothing in life are now more common than grass, but from time to time you can have useful information from them as well. Cue into Speed Phenom’s YouTube channel if you want to have a little briefing – and also his thoughts – on the latest changes the Blue Oval company has prepared for the 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and its Mach 1 brother.
Austin Everett is a very young – and proud – owner of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 we have recently seen going on a friendly head-to-head with a red Chevrolet Corvette. He is very passionate about American sports cars and owns several of them, including a C8 Stingray.
It turns out that quite recently he was getting anxious about his upcoming build – he ordered a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 – so he went forum-fishing for information on the production process. He tells us that Ford has already commissioned his unit at the Flat Rock production facility way back on July 1st and got it completed on July 20th. The car has been left chilling ever since, it seems, which made him curious and dig some more.
While still having no answer to why the GT500 has been left in Michigan for around 70 days he did find another interesting snippet that directed him to a press release from the Blue Oval (attached below) discussing the 2021 model year changes for the North American product range.
Naturally, the 2021 GT500 and Mach 1 Mustangs were also included and if the information is legitimate (and based on experience we have no reason to suspect otherwise) then Speed Phenom uncovered the quick summary to all the novelties fans should expect for the 2021MY.
First off, we have the breakdown of the available colors for the Mach 1 - Fighter Jet Gray, Iconic Silver, Shadow Black, Oxford White, Velocity Blue, Twister Orange, Race Red and Grabber Yellow. The 2021 GT500 also receives some novel shades - Antimatter Blue, Carbonized Gray and Grabber Yellow.
More importantly, there is also an interesting reference for the Mustang Shelby GT500 for a newly available Carbon Fiber Handling Package that arrives with “20-inch black-painted carbon fiber wheels, adjustable strut top mounts, catch can, Gurney flap and splitter wickers” for 2021.
This is different from the already available Carbon Fiber Track Package – and clearly baffles the young fan. Our opinion is that maybe the U.S. automaker is looking to bridge the gap with a more affordable and less track-focused alternative now that the GT350 is gone from the lineup.
