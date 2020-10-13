2021 Ford Transit Ready to Work Hard, Play Even Harder in the United States

The Blue Oval’s most renowned workhorse in America might be the F-Series, but the legendary Transit van – out there in the Pantheon of European deliveries for decades – has been steadily making a name for itself as well. So much so that Ford is not afraid to declare it as the “best-selling van” in the U.S.
We all know that once you reach the top, unless you’re very careful, there’s a very steep fall. That’s easily applicable to the automotive industry as well – but if we reference again the F-150 (and its own 2021 iteration), Ford clearly knows a thing or two about retaining hard-earned first positions.
The company has studied the van market’s recent evolution – the global health crisis has triggered a surge in demand for the segment, as more and more people now work from home and rely even more on deliveries. The recreational vehicle niche has also grown big, with the models helping us all adhere to social distancing rules during vacations.
So, with that in mind, the 2021 Transit is getting enhancements precisely to entice outdoor enthusiasts and fleet customers, with newly added recreational vehicle and parcel delivery option packages.
“With many Americans working from home and practicing social distancing during the pandemic, the popularity of recreational vehicles has soared at the same time package delivery has seen incredible growth,” explains Tiffany Chang, Ford fleet brand strategy manager.
Because work should always come first, the 2021 Transit’s options now include a special Parcel Delivery Package, which ditches the manual parking brake on all models up to 9,500 pounds GVWR and replaces it with an electronic counterpart. It also adds 50/50 hinged rear doors (253-degree opening), full interior lighting, along with an optional center console with right-side shifter.
The new Livery Package focuses on the premium side of the fleet business, with the Transit XLT passenger model getting a custom configuration that has a power sliding side door, HID headlamps, 16-inch wheels, and 10-way power seats wrapped in ebony leather, among others.
For the recreational side of the market, the new model year brings about three new packages - the Motorhome Prep Package, an RV Prep Package, and the Adventure Prep Package. The latter bundles popular choices such as the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, AWD, a heavy-duty front axle, as well as a 3.73:1 limited-slip differential rear axle alongside a raft of interior creature comforts.
Additionally, from now on all Transit vans will feature a sportier “honeycomb mesh grille” when production kicks off this fall at the Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri.
