Supertramped Rumi Transit Is Hippier Than a Farmhouse

This build is called “Rumi.” It clearly comes as entirely appropriate – it was the name of a Persian poet, and either a “beautiful woman” or a “lapis lazuli” (blue opaque stone) according to Bengali and Japanese origins, respectively.In modern times it has been commissioned by a nature-loving family from Supertramped Co., a British motorhome conversion specialist which is clearly selling its services cheap for such accomplished works of art. The XLWB is kicking off at £28,000 (without the donor vehicle ).You may feel partially unimpressed when seeing the Supertramped Rumi from outside – but bear with us, the pearl is hidden behind the serene body wrap and the Black Rhino alloys. There are hints of the precious vintage gem inside right there, though – for example, the tip of a chimney is proudly protruding from the roof.Open the lateral sliding door and bring your blanket, knitting kit and a nice storybook and prepare to be amazed. We have no idea how many loving labor hours have been invested inside but the result stands out in a (huge) crowd. It may bring back memories of the 1960s with its hippie vibes, but for all intents and purposes the coachbuilder seems to evoke a vintage inter-war farmhouse atmosphere more than anything else.But looks can be deceiving – every equipment inside is utterly modern . The owners – who look truly mesmerized in the feel-good reveal video – have a Velux Skylight to gaze at the stars, a Victron solar smart charger, a couple of Deep Cycle Powerline batteries, a 175w solar panel and even a Bluetooth surround system. Among many others - from a shower to a complete dining area and modular living/bedding space.