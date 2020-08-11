Supertramped Rumi Transit Is Hippier Than a Farmhouse

With such a huge and marvelous Earth no wonder some people choose to spend part of their life roaming the less-traveled routes with their camper vans. These come in every shape and size, from huge monstrosities to understated cozy places. We have seen many bespoke creations across numerous niches and thought we had seen them all. It turns out, as always, there is something new even just around the corner of an unassuming Ford Transit XLWB.
This build is called “Rumi.” It clearly comes as entirely appropriate – it was the name of a Persian poet, and either a “beautiful woman” or a “lapis lazuli” (blue opaque stone) according to Bengali and Japanese origins, respectively.
In modern times it has been commissioned by a nature-loving family from Supertramped Co., a British motorhome conversion specialist which is clearly selling its services cheap for such accomplished works of art. The XLWB is kicking off at £28,000 (without the donor vehicle).
You may feel partially unimpressed when seeing the Supertramped Rumi from outside – but bear with us, the pearl is hidden behind the serene body wrap and the Black Rhino alloys. There are hints of the precious vintage gem inside right there, though – for example, the tip of a chimney is proudly protruding from the roof.
Open the lateral sliding door and bring your blanket, knitting kit and a nice storybook and prepare to be amazed. We have no idea how many loving labor hours have been invested inside but the result stands out in a (huge) crowd. It may bring back memories of the 1960s with its hippie vibes, but for all intents and purposes the coachbuilder seems to evoke a vintage inter-war farmhouse atmosphere more than anything else.
But looks can be deceiving – every equipment inside is utterly modern. The owners – who look truly mesmerized in the feel-good reveal video – have a Velux Skylight to gaze at the stars, a Victron solar smart charger, a couple of Deep Cycle Powerline batteries, a 175w solar panel and even a Bluetooth surround system. Among many others - from a shower to a complete dining area and modular living/bedding space.
