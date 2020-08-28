2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Meets C8 Corvette, Carbon Fiber Track Pack Wins

How about a get-together between a former front-engine rear-wheel drive proponent now happily mid-engined and the current king of the Ford Mustang empire, the 2020 Shelby GT500 with the Carbon Fiber Track Pack? Sparks are bound to fly off, but fortunately the two owners are merrily in love with their rides and are great sports in acknowledging the positive aspects of each model.
This is not the first time we are meeting with the young rider behind the Speed Phenom YouTube channel and not even the first time he has a head-on encounter with the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. But things are always a little bit different, so on this occasion he is actually embarking on an adrenaline ride next to the owner of a pristine, 60-mile, GT500 with the Carbon Fiber Track Pack.
From the start we have to give you a hint – both owners are well versed into each other’s rides and by the time the video (embedded below) wraps up they have tested both cars and even uncovered some secrets. If you want one, jump to the 5:22 minute mark to see Speed Phenom’s Austin Everett teach the Mustang owner the exact steps for some echoing pops!
While one might expect to see a basic comparison between the C8 Chevrolet Corvette and the GT500 judging by the two cars being arranged side-by-side we actually appreciate the courteous nature of the two drivers not getting into what could turn as a never-ending polemics.
Instead, we are given the chance to appreciate – and learn a new thing or two about – two of America’s top performing sports cars this year, each in a class of its own. Because the popular socialite has already explained all about his ‘Vette we jump right in with the 2020 GT500 and its Carbon Fiber Track Pack (serial number 2245, as per the owner’s saying).
This is the most expensive new Mustang money can buy right now, as the one presented in the video sold to the Las Vegas owner at more than 100k. And that was just the start, because he immediately shipped out the car to California’s Protective Film Solutions for a custom PPF wrap.
Other bespoke touches include the color-matching of the Brembo brake caliper lettering with the Twister Orange exterior – and you may also notice they are now black (stock color is red) as the company also wrapped them in a ceramic coating.
