Summer is coming to a close folks. Pretty soon, you’ll be hearing of some other new nick-nacks to live your life in or to spend some time and money on. But for now, we’re still gonna keep the show on the road.

Spacious and Simple, With Amenities for Killer Dinner Parties in the Woods

28 Aug 2020
by
Today that road seems to have been covered campers. But some out there are still worth mentioning. If you’ve been following us this month, you may have heard of Host Campers already, if not, you’re in for a treat. As we know, most businesses fail within the first year, but Host Campers have been running strong for 20 and don't seem to be slowing down. The level of utility and luxury they offer is absolutely heartwarming.

This time the camper that we’re showing you is known as the Yukon. Much larger than the other Host campers, it comes in with an overall length of 19 ft. 3 in. (5.9 meters). With the classic 96-inch (2.4 meters) width, this camper offers us a surface area with enough room to simulate a studio apartment.

As all other campers from the team, the Yukon too is completed using an aluminum structure and fiberglass with vacuum bonded foam for wall, floor, and ceiling insulation. This allows the structure to be as lightweight as possible while offering the needed rigidity to make sure you’re not sleeping on an angle.

The Yukon is unlike any of the other Host Campers we’ve shown in that it has a sort of theme that the interior expresses. But it is no less spacious or lacking in amenities. On the contrary, with something like this, the bigger it is, the more options you can have.

As you enter the camper, we are greeted by the two recliners in front. But these recliners and the slide-out they are in, can be replaced with an optional booth to offer more seating space. If you do keep the recliners, a table can be mounted between them to enjoy a meal and maybe a movie.

To the right of the entry is the kitchen. Here we can find a double bowl sink just like on the Cascade, and a three-burner induction top with an option to install an oven. The countertops are once again Grani-Coat solid surface and wooden cabinetry. To the left of the kitchen island we find an 8 cu.ft. Refrigerator with freezer.

The dining area is a bit different on this model as the table of four can be removed entirely and the seating can recline into bedding for another guest or two. An opening to allow access to the outdoors can also be found to the right of the seats. From the dining area, we continue our journey to the overhang part of the camper, or most commonly known as the bedroom.

But before you get ready for bed, was your hands, your face, even your body or bodies. There really is enough space for two in the shower. But why space for two to wash? Never mind. Look, it has a large shower to clean yourself up in. But if you’re a big guy or gal, your spouse can just use the outdoor shower, if they must.

Once cleaned up and in your PJs, your elevated bedroom awaits. Ready with a queen-sized bed, but with an option for king, it's got more than enough to take care of all your bedroom needs. Vertical closets and drawers allow you to store all your garments and personal belongings. But on the wall in front of the bed, we can see a TV, something the other host models didn’t have. Here too we have windows that allow for outdoor viewing on both sides of the space.

To make things a bit more comfortable, we have a Maxxfan Delux fan in the living room, skylight roof vents, LED indoor and outdoor lighting, rain gutters, and water heating systems. This is just to name a few, and we don’t think you have the time to sit around and read the rest.
