Will Smith’s Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 From I Am Legend for Sale, at a Discount

Movie cars are hot commodities: the rarer, the more expensive they are and the higher the demand for them. With this one, a strange thing seems to be happening since none of this applies. 6 photos



While registered with the production as a “stunt car,” this surviving GT500 wasn’t used for stunts in the film. It was used solely for close-ups and beauty shots, and on the promotional trail. This explains why it was never involved in an accident. It is, as the listing puts it, an “awesome Mustang for the ultimate collector.” If only he showed up.



This is the 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 from the dystopian I Am Legend movie with Will Smith. It is actually one of the six built for the production and the only one to have survived. It comes without a warranty but has all the documentation to attest its celebrity status, and even bears Carroll Shelby’s signature on the dash.It is often listed among the top 10 most iconic movie Mustangs of all times, and it got plenty of screen time in the film to make it instantly recognizable. It has low mileage and has never been involved in an accident.In short, it’s a collector’s dream find. Yet it seems unable to secure a buyer.In November 2019, the same car was listed by New Milford Motors, a dealer from Connecticut, at the asking price of $150,000. Back then, just like now, it had only 6,605 miles (10,630 km) on the odometer and had been kept in storage. The movie producer who had kept it in his private collection, a friend of Shelby’s, had decided to sell it to the dealer for an unnamed reason.Today, the GT500 is listed again, this time on eBay . Bidding is yet to meet the reserve and there’s only one day to go in the auction, so things aren’t looking good on this front. The same car is also listed on the dealer website, and get this, it comes at a considerable discount over the course of just one year: $85,000.While registered with the production as a “stunt car,” this surviving GT500 wasn’t used for stunts in the film. It was used solely for close-ups and beauty shots, and on the promotional trail. This explains why it was never involved in an accident. It is, as the listing puts it, an “awesome Mustang for the ultimate collector.” If only he showed up.

