Will Smith’s 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 From I Am Legend Up for Sale

12 Nov 2019, 13:06 UTC
Movie cars to have appeared and survived iconic productions are any collector’s dream catch, so no wonder a 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is selling for 3 times the price you’d pay for a regular, same-year model Shelby.
This particular Shelby appeared with Will Smith in the dystopian thriller I Am Legend, in which he plays Dr. Robert Neville, the last human alive. So, if you’re looking for a car with which you can go deer hunting (wink to all those who’ve seen the movie) and which can keep up with fast wildlife, you’re in luck.

Six GT500s were used in the making of the film but only one survived intact. This is the one: used mostly for beauty shots, it was not damaged at all during the production, as the vehicle history included with the eBay listing proves. It was only used for close-ups, and not involved in the actual stunts thought it too is listed as a “stunt car.”

Once the movie wrapped, the other 5 cars were smashed. This one went into one of the producers’ private collection, from which it was then sold to New Milford Motors from Connecticut. They’re now selling it for $150,000.

According to the listing, the car has only 6,605 miles on the odometer and a clear vehicle title. It comes without warranty but with documentation that attests its celebrity status – i.e. the fact that it was used in the film and was driven by Will Smith himself.

“Car has been stored inside and is in collector condition. Has been dealer serviced from new,” the listing says. “Hagerty has it listed as one of the top 10 movie Mustangs of all time. Awesome Mustang for the ultimate collector.”

Indeed, this GT500 is often listed among iconic movie Mustangs, right beside Eleanor, both the original and the newer version.

Shipping and taxes fall on the new owner, the listing adds.

