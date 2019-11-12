Will Smith’s 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 From I Am Legend Up for Sale

More on this:

1 The Stunts of Ford v Ferrari Look and Feel Real, Because They Are

2 Rare, Breathtaking 2015 Jaguar C-X75 from Spectre Can Be Yours for $800,000+

3 Stranger Things Cars Came from This All-Women Car Casting Agency

4 On Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the Meanest

5 Iconic Movie Cars: The Stunner, the Hero Sidekick and the Cutie