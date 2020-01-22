Will Smith Is Your Lyft Driver in an Electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S

A handful of very lucky Lyft users in Miami got the chance to have actor Will Smith as their driver, in what would best be described as a once-in-a-lifetime-type of experience.
Perhaps almost as thrilling is that they got to ride shotgun in all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S, with Smith even showing off some of Mike Lowrey’s driving skills, as seen in his latest movie, Bad Boys For Life. It’s now playing in theaters in various territories and, yes, this Lyft driver stunt was a promotional appearance.
But that doesn’t mean that it wasn’t incredibly fun. Under the pretense that they would be shown some “new technology,” the users were asked to go to the car, which was revealed to be the Porsche. At the wheel was Mr. Smith himself, charming and funny as ever.
During the ride, passengers auditioned for a potential role as partner in a Bad Boy movie, doing their best to be mean and authoritative at the same time. Rita in particular stands out with her “Freeze motherf***er!” savage yell and “Ay, papi you wanna get down or what,” when she’s told to inform the imaginary criminal that he’s supposed to get down on the ground. Rita, your place in secure in our heart.
For his part, Will did his best to connect to the passengers – and fans – which is something he always does. He made the ride even more fun by driving at speed and making sharp turns, much like those you can see him do in the third Bad Boys movie. The only difference is that, on the big screen, his Mike Lowrey drives a 2020 Carrera 4S.
At the end of the ride, the passengers also got a gift from the actor and, no, it wasn’t the keys to the car. They got a year’s worth of free Lyft rides, as paid by Will, or so he said.
Will Smith has a reputation of being among the most down-to-earth, humble actors working in Hollywood right now, which is even more impressive given that he remains an A-lister. This video shows you why.
