Play the $2 Million Pretend Game and Configure Your Perfect-Looking Lotus Evija

Showcased last year under the “Type 130” codename, the Lotus Evija is inching towards the moment we’ll actually see the series production units – all 130 of them. Before that happens, clients need to be allowed the chance to configure their perfect all-electric, $2,070,000 hypercar, right? At least that’s what the British brand thinks, and us – mere mortals –agree.
Announced for the first time back in April, the Evija configurator has now received its own demonstration video – just like it happened to the car itself about three weeks ago. Back then we saw a prototype of the 2,000 PS silent monster having a go round the Hethel racetrack.
While showcasing the Evija in any environment has its own merits, the company was trying to be instructive – as it also took the opportunity to discuss specific features.
Thus, it’s only natural the latest footage also comes with its own informative merits. Aside from highlighting the bespoke ultra-powerful graphics processor that will make high-definition photo-realistic images and animations thanks to its gaming software, that is.
More importantly, it will give prospective customers (and an entire world of fans) the chance to play with some of the options available on the Evija. So far, we have seen the British electric hypercar in a very subtle silver appearance when it was introduced, as well as a spectacular red camouflage attire that also included white areas and gold detailing.
Well, it turns out it was but a taste of things to come, as revealed by the official configurator page. Once you jump there, you will be greeted by no less than five solid and ten premium paints, 18 accent or pin stripe packs, as well as a total of seven different wheel designs.
And if that abundance of choices makes you confused, no worries, because Lotus has also created some mixes of its own. These include six design specifications (Horizon is our favorite), as well as six special liveries (we have a hard time choosing between Icon and Legend).
