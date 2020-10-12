European Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets 5 Years of Free Access to 155k Chargers

Inspired by the iconic pony car, but clearly in a new league of its own, the Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s huge bet on lifting sales. Clearly, they pulled on the strings on this one – using a magic nameplate, and the trendiest body form in the world. But the company is trying to make sure it will also have one of the best packages on the market, going as deep as cooking up regional perks to make sure it will stand up to the competition.
At home in the U.S., Ford knows very well that one of Mustang Mach-E's toughest competitors – the Tesla Model Y – has the massive advantage of an entire network of Superchargers to back up its claims of “range anxiety” being a myth of the past. Of course, we all know there are limits, but in general Tesla has done a great job at alleviating most concerns.
The Blue Oval company is now trying to emulate the strategy in Europe, putting an accent on delivering a “comprehensive charging infrastructure and stress-free solutions” to go along with the Mustang Mach-E.
For example, the automaker has revealed it has deals with six partners when it comes to its optional Ford Connected Wallbox home-charging solution.
More precisely, the wallboxes will be installed by specialized companies in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Italy (Alpiq); UK and Ireland (Centrica); Norway and Sweden (DEFA); Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxemburg (Eneco); Spain and Portugal (ETRA), and - finally - Zeborne in France.
The charger delivers up to 7.4 kW and 11 kW for a 10 to 80% state of charge in as little as six hours. This is good news – and extra piece of mind that owners don’t need to reach out to a third-party for the convenience of a home charger.
Also, Ford has even more on offer for the EV crossover set to arrive at dealerships early next year with a WLTP-targeted range of 610 km (379 miles).
As in free access to its FordPass Charging Network (developed alongside NewMotion) for the next five years if they order the Mustang Mach-E this year or during 2021. That’s mostly important because there are no less than 155,000 charging stations scattered around the continent as part of the deal, so one should be within reach for most trips.
The company is a little less philanthropic when it comes to fast charging, though – the free access policy also applies to the high-speed Ionity network, but only for one year. Still, drivers will be getting a Supercharger-inspired perk, with the consortium that also includes Ford among its founding members counting on 270 high-power charging stations on the Old Continent (400 are promised to be in working order by the end of the year).
The Blue Oval company is now trying to emulate the strategy in Europe, putting an accent on delivering a “comprehensive charging infrastructure and stress-free solutions” to go along with the Mustang Mach-E.
For example, the automaker has revealed it has deals with six partners when it comes to its optional Ford Connected Wallbox home-charging solution.
More precisely, the wallboxes will be installed by specialized companies in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Italy (Alpiq); UK and Ireland (Centrica); Norway and Sweden (DEFA); Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxemburg (Eneco); Spain and Portugal (ETRA), and - finally - Zeborne in France.
The charger delivers up to 7.4 kW and 11 kW for a 10 to 80% state of charge in as little as six hours. This is good news – and extra piece of mind that owners don’t need to reach out to a third-party for the convenience of a home charger.
Also, Ford has even more on offer for the EV crossover set to arrive at dealerships early next year with a WLTP-targeted range of 610 km (379 miles).
As in free access to its FordPass Charging Network (developed alongside NewMotion) for the next five years if they order the Mustang Mach-E this year or during 2021. That’s mostly important because there are no less than 155,000 charging stations scattered around the continent as part of the deal, so one should be within reach for most trips.
The company is a little less philanthropic when it comes to fast charging, though – the free access policy also applies to the high-speed Ionity network, but only for one year. Still, drivers will be getting a Supercharger-inspired perk, with the consortium that also includes Ford among its founding members counting on 270 high-power charging stations on the Old Continent (400 are promised to be in working order by the end of the year).