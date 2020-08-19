Feel the Rally Need for Speed From a High-Riding Position With Ford's MS-RT Vans

Commercial vehicles and motorsport seem like an odd choice for a mix-and-match exercise, but you should remember that behind every hard-working performance vehicle team is at least one van carrying every imaginable spare part and then some more. As such, motorsport enthusiasts know very well the value of a big van – and some might even want to customize it according to their personal preferences. Automakers are increasingly taking notice of this possible high-value niche and have started churning out an increasing amount of factory-baked options.

