Ford Allegedly Confirms 2021 Mustang Mach 1 Will Have Global Availability

The Blue Oval is preparing a raft of changes for the 2021 model year at the top of the Mustang lineup. We already saw the Detroit automaker showcase the return of the Mach 1 nameplate following a 17-year absence, but the good news was also accompanied by the revelation that its Shelby GT350 will be no more.
Everyone has been watching closely what is happening with the Mustang range going forward – and it’s only logical, given that we are dealing with the best-selling sports car in the world (according to IHS Markit data for 2019).
Given that its flagship model, the 2021 Shelby GT500 is safely minding about its business, all eyes have been focusing on the GT350 passing the baton to the newly resurrected 2021 Mustang Mach 1.
Of course, some have been adamant about the new 5.0-liter Coyote not being an exact replacement for the 5.2-liter Voodoo V8. And we’ll give them that – numbers don’t lie and 480 does not equal 526 hp.
But, on the other hand, according to a new report courtesy of Ford Authority, the Mach 1 will have a major trump card: global availability. That’s a major move from the American carmaker, because previously the GT350 remained confined to its home territories. And it’s not like it would have lacked appeal for those outside North America.
The Mustang Mach 1 does make a case for itself why it’s the one allowed to travel the world. It’s the most powerful Ford 5.0-liter Coyote V8, good for 480 hp and 420 pound-feet of torque (569 Nm). It should also turn into a promising track companion, both for casual experiences (10-speed SelectShift auto has bespoke upgrades) and those looking for purist handling.
As such, the Mach 1 borrows elements from the GT350 to further sweeten the deal – that excellent Tremec 3160 six-speed stick shifter, but also other benefits such as the latter’s intake manifold, oil filter adapter, and engine oil cooler.
There are even some pieces from the GT500, along with updated MagneRide suspension, Mustang GT Performance Pack 2 brake enhancements, or the optional Handling Package (exclusive to the manual transmission, though).
