Choose Your Favorite Color for a Ford Mustang Mach-E Raptor That May Never Be

While fans of the top selling sports car in the world – the Mustang – might not be very happy with Ford turning their iconic pony car into a four-door... and an SUV, the company is not going to backtrack with the decision. And it might be for the better, because the new generation of up and coming drivers are more interested in having a pedigree and saving the planet... so why not dial everything a notch and include actual off-roading capabilities in the equation as well?!
At least in virtual form, because we are fairly sure the dice already rolled over at Ford Performance and chances we might see a Mustang Mach-E with Raptor credentials are very slim. The folks over at Ford Authority still dared to dream away, just for fun, at least. So, they played with the Mach-E in the virtual realm and came up with a new Raptor depiction.
It’s certainly not the first one and we bet it won’t be the last, either. And we understand why entertaining the idea of a Mustang Raptor is not so far-fetched, at least when it comes to the new Mach-E all-electric version. After all, full torque from the get-go does bode well with rock crawling.
The electric crossover envisioned here is not very different from the stock representation, as the artist decided to keep it simple and fun. Thus, we can distinguish the mandatory Raptor-like front grille with blacked out and massive Ford lettering.
It’s also obvious the EV crossover has morphed into a proper SUV with the help from a lift kit, while all the other usual suspects are also on board – such as beadlock wheels, beefy tires, tow hooks, or skid plates. Even distinct color choices are available, aside from the ubiquitous Ford Performance Blue – and we dig the darker crimson shade best.
After all, the Mustang Mach-E is already standing out in a crowd, so why not opting for a spectacular shade when you’re already the main subject of gossip. On a serious note, we might suspect Ford to at least consider giving the new crossover some added off-road credentials in the future – how about after the upcoming EcoSport Active making it next on the list?!
It’s certainly not the first one and we bet it won’t be the last, either. And we understand why entertaining the idea of a Mustang Raptor is not so far-fetched, at least when it comes to the new Mach-E all-electric version. After all, full torque from the get-go does bode well with rock crawling.
The electric crossover envisioned here is not very different from the stock representation, as the artist decided to keep it simple and fun. Thus, we can distinguish the mandatory Raptor-like front grille with blacked out and massive Ford lettering.
It’s also obvious the EV crossover has morphed into a proper SUV with the help from a lift kit, while all the other usual suspects are also on board – such as beadlock wheels, beefy tires, tow hooks, or skid plates. Even distinct color choices are available, aside from the ubiquitous Ford Performance Blue – and we dig the darker crimson shade best.
After all, the Mustang Mach-E is already standing out in a crowd, so why not opting for a spectacular shade when you’re already the main subject of gossip. On a serious note, we might suspect Ford to at least consider giving the new crossover some added off-road credentials in the future – how about after the upcoming EcoSport Active making it next on the list?!