Choose Your Favorite Color for a Ford Mustang Mach-E Raptor That May Never Be

While fans of the top selling sports car in the world – the Mustang – might not be very happy with Ford turning their iconic pony car into a four-door... and an SUV, the company is not going to backtrack with the decision. And it might be for the better, because the new generation of up and coming drivers are more interested in having a pedigree and saving the planet... so why not dial everything a notch and include actual off-roading capabilities in the equation as well?!

9 photos