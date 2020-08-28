Transit Custom Nugget LWB Is Ford's Offering for Longer Adventures in the UK

While many European camper enthusiasts rely on the ubiquitous aftermarket market for their expeditionary vehicle, automakers have long joined the fray in offering their own conversions. Some have also enlisted outside help to make sure they get everything right from the get-go. This was the case with Ford teaming up last year with Westfalia for the creation of the Transit Custom Nugget, aiming to strike gold (pun intended) across the #vanlife community.
Well, it seems the decision was a good one since Ford is already expanding the offer with a proper competitor to the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-based vanlifers out there.
Of course, even with the new Transit Custom Nugget long wheelbase (LWB), Ford is still catering to the European side of things, including such perks as a tilting roof that allows for the use of roof racks and makes sure the vehicle has no issues with the well-known low-ceiling parking buildings that have become a staple of the Old Continent’s general lack of living space.
More so, the extended wheelbase version is all about supplying some much-needed added living space inside, and the new Transit Custom Nugget LWB has a tailored L-shaped layout that better separates the living, sleeping, eating and hygiene areas.
Alongside camping specialist Westfalia, Ford is offering the new variant with a complete camping interior, with the model ready for ordering directly from the Blue Oval’s dealerships this November and first deliveries scheduled during the first quarter of 2021.
The flexible interior space can reach a height of up to 2,4 meters (94.5 inches) with the lightweight roof raised and campers will find inside the van a folding double bed as well as an upper level sleeping area with its own side vents and LED lighting.
The comfortable, connected “home away from home” has the L-shaped interior layout composed of a kitchenette, a living / dining area (which can be converted into an additional three travel seats when on the move), as well as a private zone with a built-in toilet and foldable wash sink.
Because we are talking about a 2021 model, the Transit Custom Nugget LWB comes with its own Wi-Fi hotspot as well as Ford’s powerful 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine with two performance levels – 130 and 185 PS, mated to a six-speed manual or the SelectShift automatic transmission.
