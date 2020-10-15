2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid Fuel Economy Revealed in Canada: 24 MPG

For a brief moment, Ford claimed that the PowerBoost V6 is the most powerful light-duty pickup truck in the full-size segment. Ram put an end to that claim with the TRX, but the Blue Oval still has an ace up its sleeve.
The hybrid powertrain of the F-150 has been recently tested by National Resources Canada for fuel economy, and the numbers are pretty good for a workhorse this heavy at 9.8 liters per 100 kilometers or 24 miles per gallon on the combined driving cycle. The city rating is similar, and on the highway, you can expect 9.7 liters for every 100 kilometers or 24.24 miles to the gallon.
By comparison, the most efficient versions of the F-150 for the 2020 model year are the rear-drive turbo diesel and 2.7-liter EcoBoost at 24 and 22 mpg. Ford doesn’t plan to put the Power Stroke to rest, but you won’t be able to pick this engine at launch according to the Dearborn-based automaker.
The big question is, how much of a pricing difference will there be? The PowerBoost V6 and Power Stroke V6 are extremely similar in terms of fuel economy, but gasoline is – by far – the most popular option in the U.S. of A.
Fret not because we already know that going hybrid adds $4,495 to the XL and XLT, $3,300 to the Lariat, $2,500 to the King Ranch and Platinum, whereas the Limited with the PowerBoost V6 commands $1,900 over the starting price. That’s $3,198 on average across the entire lineup while the turbo diesel option can be had for anything between $3,000 to $3,800.
430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet (773 Nm) of torque are the official ratings from the Ford Motor Company, and when properly equipped, the PowerBoost V6 is capable of towing 12,700 pounds (5,760 kilograms). The payload rating of 2,120 pounds (961 kilograms) also happens to be impressive, and off-the-line acceleration isn't too shabby either.
We’re still a ways out from the on-sale date of the fourteenth generation, but chances are that Ford will be surprised by the PowerBoost V6's popularity once the orders go live. After all, it's the only light-duty pickup truck in the full-size segment with hybrid oomph and diesel-rivaling fuel economy.
By comparison, the most efficient versions of the F-150 for the 2020 model year are the rear-drive turbo diesel and 2.7-liter EcoBoost at 24 and 22 mpg. Ford doesn’t plan to put the Power Stroke to rest, but you won’t be able to pick this engine at launch according to the Dearborn-based automaker.
The big question is, how much of a pricing difference will there be? The PowerBoost V6 and Power Stroke V6 are extremely similar in terms of fuel economy, but gasoline is – by far – the most popular option in the U.S. of A.
Fret not because we already know that going hybrid adds $4,495 to the XL and XLT, $3,300 to the Lariat, $2,500 to the King Ranch and Platinum, whereas the Limited with the PowerBoost V6 commands $1,900 over the starting price. That’s $3,198 on average across the entire lineup while the turbo diesel option can be had for anything between $3,000 to $3,800.
430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet (773 Nm) of torque are the official ratings from the Ford Motor Company, and when properly equipped, the PowerBoost V6 is capable of towing 12,700 pounds (5,760 kilograms). The payload rating of 2,120 pounds (961 kilograms) also happens to be impressive, and off-the-line acceleration isn't too shabby either.
We’re still a ways out from the on-sale date of the fourteenth generation, but chances are that Ford will be surprised by the PowerBoost V6's popularity once the orders go live. After all, it's the only light-duty pickup truck in the full-size segment with hybrid oomph and diesel-rivaling fuel economy.