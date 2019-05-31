2019 Ford F-150 XLT Welcomes 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 Turbo Diesel

Confirmed on Twitter by Ford product communications manager Mike Levine, the F-150 XLT Power Stroke V6 turbo diesel is now available to order. But if you take a look at the U.S. configurator of the full-size pickup, you’ll not find this engine in the options list.

Great news! You can now order an F-150 XLT with the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 diesel. Previously was Lariat, Platinum and King Ranch for retail purchase. pic.twitter.com/U9esg3yvzn — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) May 30, 2019 “Previously was Lariat, Platinum, and King Ranch for retail purchase” according to Levine, and thus, the Power Stroke V6 can be had at a lower price point than before. As far as pricing is concerned, expect to pony up $46,255 including destination charge and the 302A equipment group.Even though the Duramax inline-six from General Motors is more powerful in the Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500, the Power Stroke V6 ticks all the right boxes. 250 horsepower, 440 pound-feet of torque, and a 10-speed automatic transmission promise a combined fuel economy of 25 mpg. Make that 22 in the city and 30 miles to the gallon on the highway.The first-ever turbo diesel in the F-150 can trace its roots back to 2004. The Lion engine was developed at the Dagenham center in Essex, UK for the Ford Motor Company, Citroen, Peugeot, Jaguar, and Land Rover. To this day, the Power Stroke V6 is manufactured in the United Kingdom by Ford of Europe.With the right options, the F-150 with the turbo diesel tows up to 11,400 pounds (5,171 kilograms). Payload is rated at 2,020 pounds (916 kilograms), but the Blue Oval is facing competition from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles as well. To the point, Ram prepares to roll out the EcoDiesel V6 in the half-ton pickup for the 2020 model year.If it were your money, which of the three domestic pickups with diesel options would you choose? On the other hand, what’s your opinion on the Nissan Titan XD with the Cummins V8 turbo diesel? The latter choice is rather expensive, but the Titan XD has the most horsepower (310), most pound-feet of torque (555), and tows up to 12,640 pounds (5,733 kilograms).