autoevolution
 

Ford Transit Custom Gets Mild Focus RS Makeover in Britain

30 May 2019, 23:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
Valliant vans have been transporting people and their goods from one place to another since the beginning of time. However, only a few of them are so good that they occasionally get treated like royalty. The Ford Transit is one of them.
11 photos
Ford Transit Custom Gets Mild Focus RS Makeover in BritainFord Transit Custom Gets Mild Focus RS Makeover in BritainFord Transit Custom Gets Mild Focus RS Makeover in BritainFord Transit Custom Gets Mild Focus RS Makeover in BritainFord Transit Custom Gets Mild Focus RS Makeover in BritainFord Transit Custom Gets Mild Focus RS Makeover in BritainFord Transit Custom Gets Mild Focus RS Makeover in BritainFord Transit Custom Gets Mild Focus RS Makeover in BritainFord Transit Custom Gets Mild Focus RS Makeover in BritainFord Transit Custom Gets Mild Focus RS Makeover in Britain
British journalists love to tell stories about how Transits were used as getaway vehicles because they were faster than the police cars. Today, there's a full range of models, starting with the tiny Connect and Courier and ending with super-long and tall specialist units.

The Custom is the Ford Focus or vans - the most popular model in its segment. Ford ensures it has everything, from a familiar grille and headlight design to the sweet handling we expect from the Blue Oval brand.

There's even a fancy sport model which you can buy with racing stripes and a mild body kit, but we found something even more interesting. A company called Deranged has a cool but rather expensive package that mimics the look of Ford's iconic Focus RS hot hatch.

This was discontinued only a few years ago, but its awesome drift mode and 2.3-liter turbo engine weren't forgotten. Sadly, having those in a van is nothing short of a wet dream, but you can at least borrow the look.

The whole front bumper has been changed to feature what look to be actual Focus RS lower intakes, a similar skirt, and a new mesh grille. Side skirts and a rear diffuser are also fitted, together with your choice between 18 or 19-inch black wheels.

Even a power upgrade to around 200 horsepower is available for the diesel engine, along with a new exhaust system. This is for the new 2-liter EcoBlue van engines, which are smoother and more economical. And if you have cash left over after spending at least £6,150.00 + VAT, the interior can be looked at as well. But we wouldn't bother when the factory leather trim is more than adequate.
ford transit Ford Transit Custom Ford Ford Focus RS van tuning
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Latest car models:
FERRARI SF90 StradaleFERRARI SF90 Stradale ExoticLEXUS RXLEXUS RX Medium SUVBMW X1BMW X1 CrossoverRENAULT ArkanaRENAULT Arkana CrossoverSKODA Citigo-e IVSKODA Citigo-e IV SmallAll car models  
 
 