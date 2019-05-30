Ford Transit Custom Gets Mild Focus RS Makeover in Britain

Valliant vans have been transporting people and their goods from one place to another since the beginning of time. However, only a few of them are so good that they occasionally get treated like royalty. The Ford Transit is one of them.

The Custom is the Ford Focus or vans - the most popular model in its segment. Ford ensures it has everything, from a familiar grille and headlight design to the sweet handling we expect from the Blue Oval brand.



There's even a fancy sport model which you can buy with racing stripes and a mild body kit, but we found something even more interesting. A company called Deranged has a cool but rather expensive package that mimics the look of Ford's iconic



This was discontinued only a few years ago, but its awesome drift mode and 2.3-liter turbo engine weren't forgotten. Sadly, having those in a van is nothing short of a wet dream, but you can at least borrow the look.



The whole front bumper has been changed to feature what look to be actual Focus RS lower intakes, a similar skirt, and a new mesh grille. Side skirts and a rear diffuser are also fitted, together with your choice between 18 or 19-inch black wheels.



British journalists love to tell stories about how Transits were used as getaway vehicles because they were faster than the police cars. Today, there's a full range of models, starting with the tiny Connect and Courier and ending with super-long and tall specialist units.