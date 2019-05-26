The Most Stolen Car In the UK Is the Ford Focus

autoevolution

Even though it’s one of the most developed countries in the world, the United Kingdom still has a problem with car thefts. No fewer than 43,308 thefts were reported to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency two years ago, and 2018 wasn’t rosy either.
Data compiled by GoCompare.com reveals there were 25,684 vehicles reported stolen to the police in 2018, and the constabulary breakdown puts Kent Police at the top with 3,444 thefts. High Street in Staffordshire is the worst for this type of crime, racking up 55 thefts in 2018.

And now, care to guess which makes are the most targeted? Ford leads the charts with 1,952 thefts last year, followed by Vauxhall (909) and Volkswagen (466). Kia and Mitsubishi are bottom last, tallying 11 and 11 thefts, respectively. As far as models are concerned, the Focus and Fiesta lead with 530 and 508 thefts, respectively.

GoCompare.com also lists the Vauxhall Astra with 344, Volkswagen Golf with 340, Vauxhall Corsa with 306, and Audi A3 with 43. Coincidence or not, the Land Rover Defender was stolen the most in 2018 in the more rural plains of Dorset. On the upside, “vehicle thefts are considerably lower in this constabulary than other more densely populated areas.”

Redesigned in 2018 for the 2019 model year, the fourth-generation Focus is available as a hatchback, sedan, station wagon, and the Active faux crossover with front-wheel drive. Pricing starts at £18,305 in the United Kingdom, and at that price point, the Style comes with all the amenities you’d expect.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Vignale starts at £25,805 while the ST Wagon retails at £30,595 for the EcoBlue turbo diesel. Opt for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, and you’re looking at more pounds sterling. The Focus RS is right around the corner, and if the rumors turn out to be true, expect close to 400 horsepower from a mild-hybrid version of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost.

Because of the ongoing trade war with China, Ford decided to discontinue the Focus in the United States. To this effect, the fourth generation isn’t available in this part of the world as the Blue Oval focuses its efforts on crossovers, SUVs, pickups, electric vehicles, and autonomous driving.
