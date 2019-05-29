2020 Ford Escape Priced At $25,980, It’s $780 More Expensive Than Before

Redesigned on the vehicle architecture of the 2019 Focus, the 2020 Escape now has a price tag. At $25,980 including destination, the compact crossover is more expensive than ever and Ford will make it even more expensive with the introduction of the off-road derivative.
Cars Direct highlights the 2020 Escape is $780 more expensive than the previous generation for the 2019 model year. On the upside, the entry-level trim is more affordable than the Toyota RAV4 LE by a few hundred bucks. Most customers, however, are likely to get the Escape SE at $28,190 because that’s the trim level dealerships are likely to stock up the most.
The SEL and Titanium follow suit, and as expected, a hybrid option is available in conjunction with a 2.5-liter engine. The S, SE, and SEL rely on the 1.5-liter EcoBoost with 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque, the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost develops 250 horsepower and 275 pound-feet, and the Escape Hybrid boasts 198 horsepower.
Customers opting for the SE Sport at $29,350 will be treated to the hybrid powertrain as standard, but the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE is $405 cheaper. The Ford Motor Company hasn’t published the MPG numbers for this model, but the Blue Oval confirmed 550 miles before refueling. That brings the estimate to 39 miles to the gallon, and for the time being, Ford hasn’t published the pricing for the plug-in hybrid.
The Titanium comes as standard in hybrid flavor at $34,495, but nevertheless, all-wheel drive remains an optional extra. The Titanium is also available with the larger of the two EcoBoost engines, and with this engine, all-wheel drive comes standard. At $37,780 for this configuration, you’re looking at a difference of $2,565 compared to the Titanium 4x4 from the 2019 model year.
Ford isn’t a stranger to this sort of price mingling, leveling up the Expedition by up to $8,650 and the Explorer by up to $8,115. The question is, when will the consumer decide that enough is enough? The purpose of a compact crossover from a non-premium automaker is to be affordable and versatile, isn’t it?
Ramping up the price by including the sort of equipment few people use on a daily basis is nothing more than a means to an end, namely corporate greed.
