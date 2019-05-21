NASA Shows Spacecraft That Will Carry the 2020 Rover to Mars

5 Shifter Cable Strikes Again: Ford Recalls an Extra 270,000 Fusion

4 Ford UK To Lay Off 550 Employees

2 When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car

More on this:

2020 Ford Taurus Unveiled In China

If you take a look on the U.S. website of Ford , you’ll notice the 2019 Taurus starts at $27,800 before destination. But on the other hand, U.S. production of the full-size sedan stopped on March 1st because the Blue Oval is more interested in crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks. 38 photos



So far, the Chinese model was offered with a six-speed automatic paired to 1.5-, 2.0-, and 2.7-liter engine options. The EcoBoost V6 is the more potent of the lot, but then again, it’s not an exciting proposition given the front-wheel-drive layout and slow-shifting transmission.



For the 2020 model year, not much has changed under the skin of the Taurus, but the visuals have been improved inside and out. For starters, China will receive the Vignale trim. The range-topping model comes as standard with two-tone alloy wheels, a lot of chrome, a fancier grille up front, and LED everything.



The hexagonal grille with chrome-finished elements is obviously the highlight, but the chrome bar connecting the taillamps isn’t too shabby either. Of course, both the front and rear feature sequential turn signals.



Ford hasn’t published pictures of the cabin, and that’s somewhat curious. Whatever the reason, there’s no denying the Blue Oval worked its magic on the design of the dashboard and the quality of the plastic trim. In all likelihood, even the SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system has been updated with superior specifications for the hardware and smartphone-like user interface.



Ford expects to roll out the 2020 Taurus for The seventh generation is exclusive to China , and we’ve first laid eyes on the full-size sedan at the Auto Shanghai 2015. Developed exclusively for this market by Changan Ford, the Taurus is underpinned by the CD4 vehicle architecture of the Fusion, Lincoln MKZ, and Continental.So far, the Chinese model was offered with a six-speed automatic paired to 1.5-, 2.0-, and 2.7-liter engine options. The EcoBoost V6 is the more potent of the lot, but then again, it’s not an exciting proposition given the front-wheel-drive layout and slow-shifting transmission.For the 2020 model year, not much has changed under the skin of the Taurus, but the visuals have been improved inside and out. For starters, China will receive the Vignale trim. The range-topping model comes as standard with two-tone alloy wheels, a lot of chrome, a fancier grille up front, and LED everything.The hexagonal grille with chrome-finished elements is obviously the highlight, but the chrome bar connecting the taillamps isn’t too shabby either. Of course, both the front and rear feature sequential turn signals.Ford hasn’t published pictures of the cabin, and that’s somewhat curious. Whatever the reason, there’s no denying the Blue Oval worked its magic on the design of the dashboard and the quality of the plastic trim. In all likelihood, even the SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system has been updated with superior specifications for the hardware and smartphone-like user interface.Ford expects to roll out the 2020 Taurus for China by the end of the year, and chances are the pricing won’t differ too much from the pre-facelift model. In the case of the 2.0-liter GTDi four-cylinder engine, the suggested retail price is 249,800 yuan or $36,190 at the current exchange rate.