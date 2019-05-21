2021 Chevy Bolt Electric Utility Vehicle (EUV) Spied, Is an Electric Crossover

Its range is good, but the model lacks the appeal of the Tesla Model 3, so Chevy decided to take a shortcut by turning it into a crossover. With so many plug-ins now crowding the rugged car segment, this decision seems logical. According to trademarks filed recently, it's called the Bolt EUV, which is most likely short for Electric Utility Vehicle.Back in March of 2019, GM said it would invest $300 million into the Orion factory where a new EV based on the Bolt's platform would be built, creating 400 jobs in the process. While we don't know precisely when the Bolt crossover will be revealed, we can at least give you a glimpse of what it looks like.Our first spyshots "reveal" a vehicle that's taller than the Bolt, but retains a trademark narrow body. With only about an inch added to the ground clearance, we wouldn't exactly call this an off-roader, but the same is true for virtually every plugged-in car. External body cladding should at least get rid of the Bolt's natural dorkyness.The EUV is more like a shrunken minivan, like the Ford C-Max. The upshot of that is ample headroom, at least for these testers, and better loading potential. The Bolt's cousin shows narrow headlights through the camo. Or are those daytime running likes as you get on virtually all small crossovers, especially the Korean ones?Even though it's larger and probably heavier than the normal Volt, yet shares its architecture, the range should be a concern. While the Bolt is EPA-rated at 238 miles per charge, Mary Barra promised a 300-mile EV for 2021.