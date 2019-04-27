autoevolution

Shrader Rear Seat Delete Kit For Camaro Gen 6 Shaves Off 20 Pounds

A pony car, a muscle car, a status symbol, and a driver’s delight, the Camaro on the Alpha platform is all of those things. For customers who want to track their cars, there are plenty of solutions for every budget from both Chevrolet and the aftermarket.
Shrader Performance out of Gastonia, North Carolina promises a saving of 20 pounds with a rear seat delete which costs $299.95 on their website. Fitting the 2016 to 2019 Camaro, the package “includes things like a fold-down rear panel for access to storage through the trunk.”

Folding the rear panel implies popping out four plastic pins, and that’s something considering how unpractical the Camaro is from the factory. “We also built the support braces under the lower panels to support over 100 pounds of cargo.” If you were wondering, that’s the weight of an Irish Wolfhound.

The rear seat delete kit utilizes ABS plastic, formed for superior strength and rigidity. Black carpet covers the area where the rear seats used to be, giving the Camaro a nicer appearance than a stripped-down racing car. In addition to saving weight and supplementing cargo space, the kit includes insulating padding on all carpeted panels.

Shrader suggests starting the rear seat delete by removing the lower cushion and back seat. After removing the Torx bolt holding the rear seatbelt connector the floor, you’ll have to pry the plastic side panel insert for the airbag, wrap painters tape, and repeat the process for the opposite side. As for the final step of the prep work, remove the plastic push pins at the top of the headrest area and you’re done!

The installation, on the other hand, is a bit trickier. In case you break an item or bolt, the RSD hardware installation pack comes to the rescue at prices ranging from $14 to $30. These babies are available for a number of other models, including the previous generation of the Camaro, the Fiat 500, Ford Mustang, MINI Cooper, Pontiac GTO, and Subaru BRZ. As with the Gen 6 of the Camaro, the rear seat delete kits for the mentioned nameplates aren’t expensive.

Speaking of not expensive, the Camaro is cheaper than the Mustang and Challenger as far as starting price is concerned. The 2019 model year will set you back $25,000 plus destination charge. A 2.0-liter turbo comes standard with 275 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque, and a good ol’ six-speed manual transmission.
