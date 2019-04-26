2021 VW Golf R Rendering Is All About the Headlights

Video Allegedly Showing Crew Dragon Incident Surfaces as Details Still Unknown

Volkswagen just announced that the Golf 8 will go on sale in February 2019, as software engineers still need to fix some gremlins . Only after the regular people get their frugal, safe, boring cars are we allowed to have our fun. 3 photos



It captures the spirit of the Golf 8 prototypes, particularly the way their headlights have been designed with a little step from one beam to the next. It seems like too small of a change because the image is based on the Golf 7, but VW is known for their incremental design changes.



Every time a new Golf comes out, people ask "wait, what have they changed?" but they upgrade to the latest model anyway because VW gets the boring stuff right. At the same time, the Golf R has developed a cult following over the years, and there's no shortage of expensive-looking tuning projects.



Here's what we know so far about the next Golf R. It will arrive in 2020 or 2021, and while various reports still talk about a 400 horsepower engine like the one in their fancy concept, the actual output should be somewhere around



Also, Volkswagen is taking the GTI more seriously now, so you'll be able to have between 245 HP and 300 HP without AWD . So make sure that quick sprint times and quad exhausts are the only things you're after before you start saving.



We're talking about the Golf 8 R, which is already the talk of the town, even though not a single bolt has been built for it. This rendering by JB Cars is not a very accurate depiction of what it might look like, but it is entertaining.It captures the spirit of the Golf 8 prototypes, particularly the way their headlights have been designed with a little step from one beam to the next. It seems like too small of a change because the image is based on the Golf 7, but VW is known for their incremental design changes.Every time a new Golf comes out, people ask "wait, what have they changed?" but they upgrade to the latest model anyway because VW gets the boring stuff right. At the same time, the Golf R has developed a cult following over the years, and there's no shortage of expensive-looking tuning projects.Here's what we know so far about the next Golf R. It will arrive in 2020 or 2021, and while various reports still talk about a 400 horsepower engine like the one in their fancy concept, the actual output should be somewhere around 330 HP. We believe prices will also go up significantly, as VW needs some kind of expensive hybrid tech to keep emissions at an optimal level. But rivals like the Civic Type R or Peugeot 308 GTi are also said to go down the complex and costly route.Also, Volkswagen is taking the GTI more seriously now, so you'll be able to have between 245and 300 HP without. So make sure that quick sprint times and quad exhausts are the only things you're after before you start saving.