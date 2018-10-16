autoevolution
 

Golf 8 Potentially Leaked in China a Year Ahead of Debut

16 Oct 2018, 20:32 UTC ·
So far, Volkswagen has been the only one of four companies to uses mules rather than full-blown prototypes for its next-gen MQB compact testing. This has been done to protect the design of the car. However, the whistle may have been blown in China of all places.
These photos were released by a Chinese website called Twoeggz.com and showed a puzzling prototype. Even though the front sports most of the changes, VW only camouflaged the sides of the car and left it out in the open.

The images have popped up on various forums, and as you'd expect, many people are calling the photos fake. Some also claim they are real and that they've seen videos of the car as well.

Some of the car's features look the same as they do now, especially the trunk. The model looks more like a design study, but it has average-looking wheels and even the badges and exhaust of a Golf GTI. The design is also not coherent with what the SEAT Leon and Audi A3 are doing: a short deck being added to the trunk lid.

We might be dealing with a split in the VW lineup where China gets another facelift, and Europe receives a brand new Golf. That would explain why the camouflaged hatch has Tiguan-like taillights.
On the other hand, the narrow headlights are coherent with the Golf 8 renderings published by Auto Bild a while back. This might be it, though it should take at least another six months to know for sure.

Meanwhile, VW is already revealing its hand with engine revisions. The 2018/2019 Leon and Octavia will have a new 2.0 TSI replacing the 1.8 TSI. The Golf 8 will also receive the 1.5 TGI with three gas tanks.

With the family hatch segment contracting, VW can't afford to play it safe. The Golf 8 will be more boldly designed for sure, while its interior will enter the digital age.
Volkswagen Golf 8 Volkswagen Golf 2020 VW Golf Golf 8
