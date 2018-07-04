Cupra Electric Racing Car Hits The Track With 680 PS

More on this:

1 SEAT Leon Cupra Now Has 290 PS, WLTP To Blame

2 2018 Ford Fiesta vs. SEAT Ibiza: Which Is the Best of the Sporty Small Hatches

3 Spyshots: 2019 SEAT Leon Shows up for the First Time, Has New Front Design

4 2019 SEAT Tarraco Teaser Video Feels Overly Artistic For Just Another SUV

5 Volkswagen Starts Production of New 1.0-liter Three-Cylinder Gasoline Engine