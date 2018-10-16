autoevolution
 

2020 Alpina B7 Spied in Detail, Looks More Aggressive Than 7 Series

16 Oct 2018
BMW is a few months away from showing the facelifted 7 Series, and with that comes the new Alpina B7. This has been spied in detail testing at the legendary Nurburgring track.
We dislike the new grille design for the 7 Series LCI, but it works well with the Alpina model. It's taller and more geometric, complementing the rest of the fascia. The Alpina model looks a little bolder than before, sporting a deep chin spoiler and creases around the bumper. New aero Ferrari-like aero elements also channel air around to the wheel arches.

The rear is mostly camouflaged for no good reason. However, the lower bumper sports a quad exhaust system which was never seen before. It's a provisional setup, but it also suggests that changes are happening under the hood.

BMW owes Alpina nothing, but it's always given them early access to their powertrain and chassis tech. We firmly believe that during the facelift, the 7 Series will replace the V12 engine in the M760Li with the 530 horsepower 4.4-liter V8 from the 8 Series, resulting in the birth of a competent M750i.

What does that mean for Alpina? It's hard to tell, as the current B7 also packs a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 churning out 600 horsepower. They could either stick to that or use the new internals from the updated BMW engine with their turbo setup. Either way, it's going to make the competition between the two big sedans quite interesting.

The 7 Series is taking a beating from crossovers and electric cars, and BMW will add fuel to the fire with the X7. However, the Alpina B7 has never been about sales volumes. Seeing those oversized multi-spoke wheels fills us with a sense of nostalgia. Still, the cabin of this speed-limo will be furnished with the latest technology that makes this a luxury living room/office on wheels.
