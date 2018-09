2020 SEAT Leon Shows Unique New Production Body in First Spyshots

TDI

The 2020 Leon is based on the new version of the MQB platform. We know it's being developed in parallel with three other cars which should come out at roughly the same time, the Golf 8, Octavia 4, and Audi A3 . All of them have been spied, though the VW is still only a test mule.The Leon seems to have a lot in common with the Audi A3, most notably the very long nose and a short deck grounding at the back. We'd say the model is about 10cm longer than before and probably tries to compete with the spacious new Civic hatch.Several design features have caught our attention. For example, both the headlights (which are turned off) and the taillights have pure geometric shapes. The infotainment is more tablet-like, as in the Tarraco's, and it looks like they are changing the SEAT logo after so many years.Engine-wise we're expecting huge changes. Diesels are not going dead, as there are two new ones on the horizon, a base 1.5-liter with AdBlue and a 2.0which could give the FR up to 204. Of course, the 1.0 and 1.5 TSI will continue to play a big part and at least one of them will receive mild hybrid assistance. As for the Cupra, it's too early to say anything.A few things that we love will b killed off, like the SC body and probably the X-Perience soft-roader, due to slow sales. Also, the 1.8 TSI will probably be replaced by a 2.0 TSI with about 190 HP, though that's not exactly a bad thing.Europe remains the Leon's main market, though we hear it's also popular in Mexico. Expect a full reveal at 2019's Frankfurt Motor Show or roughly around that time.