SEAT Electric Model Comes in 2020, Four New Cars to Be Launched by Then

Joining the plethora of carmakers promising to completely changing their ways in a couple of years’ time, SEAT
announced on Thursday that it’s first electric vehicle will hit the market in 2020. To keep us interested, the German-owned Spaniards plan at least four new conventional models by then.
13 photos
The news comes straight from the company’s annual media conference, and was announced by Luca de Meo, SEAT’s president. The glamorous promises were made in the wake of reporting record after-tax profit of 281 million euros for last year, 21.3% more than in 2016.
The two models to be released this year are the SEAT Tarraco and the Cupra Ateca
. They will be followed next year by the new Leon in both five-door and the ST family sized versions.
The EV to be branded SEAT in 2020 will be based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform and will come with a promised range of 500 kilometers (310 miles). Also in 2020, for the first time the brand will have a Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV) in its lineup.
Aside for the internal combustion and electric models, SEAT will also introduce the hybrid version of the new generation Leon and will continue to launch compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles.
“We can be happy with the 2017 results, but we shouldn’t be satisfied,”
SEAT’s president said. “Together we’ve closed a period of consolidation and now it’s time to look to the future with the ambition to grow.”
“in just a few years we have turned SEAT into a relevant brand for a vast majority of European customers.”
The model offensive, the biggest in the history of the brand, will roll off assembly lines in Martorell, where the brand invested last year 3.3 billion euro ($4 billion).
Full details of last year’s performance of the SEAT brand, as well as it plans for the future, are included in the document attached below.