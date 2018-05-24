autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 SEAT Leon Shows up for the First Time, Has New Front Design

24 May 2018, 13:46 UTC ·
SEAT has just begun road testing for the all-new generation of the Leon. Seen here for the first time, the test prototype takes the form of an older model ST wagon with a brand new front end.
Yesterday, we saw a rendering from a German magazine which showed a wide lower grille and narrow headlights placed up high. We thought it was strange, but it turns out that's exactly what SEAT has built.

About the only feature they got wrong is the shape of the hood, which is a large clamshell similar to the Volkswagen Arteon. Overall, we think the designers are going for a slightly more upmarket look, based on how the bottom of the front bumper tapers upwards.

Is the wheelbase 50mm longer than the current model? Maybe; it's hard to tell. But the suspension looks lower, which might mean the whole car will be shorter. It's pretty rare to have family cars with wheels that are sunk into the fenders like that. Better interior packaging made the Passat sedan less tall yet roomier than its predecessor. So expect the same treatment for the Leon.

Only two body styles will be available, this wagon and the regular hatchback. The SC 3-door will be dropped, just like SEAT did with the smaller Ibiza. Engine changes are also planned.

For example, the 1.8 TSI is likely to be killed off with no direct replacement. The 1.4 TSI will get an upgrade in the form of the 1.5 TSI Evo with a variable compression turbo. Rumor has it that a hybrid version will be used by the entire VW Group and should offer an output of around 200 HP.

We would have liked to see the Leon FR becoming available with the Polo GTI's new 2.0 TSI. However, there's still hope for an impressive FR 2.0 TDI model, since VW Group developed a unit that makes up to 204 HP.

A bit further down the line, the Leon will get new Cupra versions, which now stand independently of the SEAT brand.
