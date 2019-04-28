ID. Hatchback To Cost EUR 29,990, Volkswagen Could Lose EUR 3,000 On Every Car

Remember when Volkswagen was expected to price the ID. hatchback on a similar level to the Golf diesel? According to Auto Motor und Sport, the most affordable configuration will be €29,990 before the German government’s incentive for plug-in vehicles.
Going through the German configurator and playing with the Golf, 29,990 euros is the equivalent to the Comfortline 2.0 TDI. In other words, the ID. Neo could cost as much as the mid-range trim level with the range-topping turbo diesel if we don’t take the GTD into consideration.
Auto Motor und Sport claims that Volkswagen will lose 3,000 euros per car “in the start-up phase.” But by 2025, “models based on the MEB will be more profitable than conventionally-powered vehicles.” If you believe that’s bad for business, it actually isn’t.
Remember the Fiat 500e? Fiat loses $14,000 on every unit according to Sergio Marchionne. The Chevrolet Bolt is no better either, with General Motors losing as much as $9,000. Even Tesla has trouble with bringing in the profit, and this speaks volumes about how hard it is for automakers to make EVs relevant for them as well as the customers.
When the order books open in May 2019, the ID. hatchback will be offered as a launch edition with the 62-kWh battery. An entry-level option with 48 kWh and a range-topping battery with 82 kWh will follow. As for the rear-mounted electric motor, look forward to 170 PS and 204 PS. Make that 168 and 201 horsepower if you’re from the United States of America or United Kingdom.
For some reason or another, the German magazine refers to the ID. as the ID.3. Not that long ago, word was the electric hatchback the size of the Golf would be called ID. Neo. The top speed is limited to 180 km/h (112 miles per hour) to conserve the energy as much as possible, and the on-board charger is expected in two flavors: 7.2 or 11 kilowatts, plus DC fast-charging capability at 125 kW.
