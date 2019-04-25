Volkswagen ID. R Spotted on Nurburgring, Shows Brutal Soundtrack

The good old win on Sunday, sell on Monday adage is still around and now that the industry is moving towards electric cars, the EVs you'll find in a showroom need bragging rights too - this is the short story on why Volkswagen is on a quest to set a Nurburgring lap record with the ID. R.

6 photos



Thanks to the two clips at the bottom of the page, you'll get to see the 680 hp (this is the current configuration of the machine) motorsport tool doing its thing on the Ring - the carmaker has placed endurance champion Romain Dumas behind the wheel.



And while the EVs we find on the street are rather quiet, the Volkswagen ID. R sounds like it wants to zap anything that stands in the way of beating the 6:45.90 lap time set by the NIO EP9 (we're talking about a non-street-legal EV here).



Keep in mind that the Volkswagen Group has decided to avoid cannibalization and steer clear of the absolute Nurburgring record, which belongs to the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo - no longer covered by racing class restrictions, the hybrid set a jaw-smashing lap time of 5:19.54.



The racing relative of the Volkswag ID production models already has a trophy in its cabinet, having set a Pikes Peak record. Then again, the configuration of the racecar has been adapted for the Nordschleife.



"Last year, the many-cornered hill-climb track and the thin air at Pikes Peak demanded maximum downforce,"technical director François-Xavier Demaison explained. "On the Nordschleife lap, the ID. R will reach an average speed of more than 180 km/h (112 mph) — with a top speed on the straight of up to 270 km/h (168 mph). We have therefore developed a completely new aerodynamic package with DRS (Drag Reduction System), known from Formula 1, as well as optimized the energy management, which controls the power output of the two electric motors and energy recovery under braking."



