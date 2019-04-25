Volkswagen ID. R Prepares To Break Nurburgring Lap Record For EVs

The ID. R isn’t your ordinary electric car. It’s the racing prototype with the outright record at Pikes Peak. But as opposed to the 24th of June in 2018, the ID. R received a handful of modifications before the attempt to break the Nurburgring lap record.

Given time, the ID. series of models will welcome crossovers and light commercial vehicles. Even the e-up! prepares for an update, but Volkswagen isn’t willing to include the A-segment hatchback in the ID. family. The time to beat, however, concerns electric cars. 6 minutes and 45 seconds is the current record, held by the NIO EP9 track-only supercar. Volkswagen expects to top 168 mph but the average speed is estimated at 112 mph. Worst-case scenario? 6 minutes and 54 seconds.Volkswagen knows the driver will have to get out of his comfort zone in order to break the record. Given this information, the Germans tapped Romain Dumas to drive the wheels off the ID. R at the Green Hell.Dumas has four wins at the ‘Ring and he was behind the wheel of the ID. R at Pikes Peak . It’s clear the French racing driver is the man for the job, a veteran racer with wins at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring and 12 Hours of Sebring.For the attempt, the ID. R received top speed-focused aerodynamic elements. A drag reduction system from Formula 1 and “optimized energy management” geared towards acceleration, 680 PS (500 kW) from two electric motors, and two lithium-ion batteries are the highlights, but Volkswagen has also modified the livery of the car.Testing at the Nurburgring begins today, but Volkswagen hasn’t given a date for the record-breaking lap. The question is, how come the Germans are pouring so many euros into a prototype?The purpose of the ID. R is to raise the hype with EV-buying people, the sort of people who are now looking at the Tesla Model 3 or Nissan Leaf. The ID. Neo compact hatchback is going into production at Zwickau in November 2019 for 2020, and the starting price of the entry-level battery option is estimated to match the diesel-powered Golf.Given time, the ID. series of models will welcome crossovers and light commercial vehicles. Even the e-up! prepares for an update, but Volkswagen isn’t willing to include the A-segment hatchback in the ID. family.