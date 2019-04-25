autoevolution

Volkswagen ID. R Prepares To Break Nurburgring Lap Record For EVs

25 Apr 2019, 8:38 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The ID. R isn’t your ordinary electric car. It’s the racing prototype with the outright record at Pikes Peak. But as opposed to the 24th of June in 2018, the ID. R received a handful of modifications before the attempt to break the Nurburgring lap record.
9 photos
Volkswagen ID. R in Pikes Peak configurationVolkswagen ID. R in Pikes Peak configurationVolkswagen ID. R in Pikes Peak configurationVolkswagen ID. R in Pikes Peak configurationVolkswagen ID. R in Pikes Peak configurationVolkswagen ID. R in Pikes Peak configurationVolkswagen ID. R in Pikes Peak configurationVolkswagen ID. R in Pikes Peak configuration
The time to beat, however, concerns electric cars. 6 minutes and 45 seconds is the current record, held by the NIO EP9 track-only supercar. Volkswagen expects to top 168 mph but the average speed is estimated at 112 mph. Worst-case scenario? 6 minutes and 54 seconds.

Volkswagen knows the driver will have to get out of his comfort zone in order to break the record. Given this information, the Germans tapped Romain Dumas to drive the wheels off the ID. R at the Green Hell.

Dumas has four wins at the ‘Ring and he was behind the wheel of the ID. R at Pikes Peak. It’s clear the French racing driver is the man for the job, a veteran racer with wins at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring and 12 Hours of Sebring.

For the attempt, the ID. R received top speed-focused aerodynamic elements. A drag reduction system from Formula 1 and “optimized energy management” geared towards acceleration, 680 PS (500 kW) from two electric motors, and two lithium-ion batteries are the highlights, but Volkswagen has also modified the livery of the car.

Testing at the Nurburgring begins today, but Volkswagen hasn’t given a date for the record-breaking lap. The question is, how come the Germans are pouring so many euros into a prototype?

The purpose of the ID. R is to raise the hype with EV-buying people, the sort of people who are now looking at the Tesla Model 3 or Nissan Leaf. The ID. Neo compact hatchback is going into production at Zwickau in November 2019 for 2020, and the starting price of the entry-level battery option is estimated to match the diesel-powered Golf.

Given time, the ID. series of models will welcome crossovers and light commercial vehicles. Even the e-up! prepares for an update, but Volkswagen isn’t willing to include the A-segment hatchback in the ID. family.
Volkswagen ID. R Nurburgring Volkswagen EV
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN PassatVOLKSWAGEN Passat CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTE MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat VariantVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat AlltrackVOLKSWAGEN Passat Alltrack MediumAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 