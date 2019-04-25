Asteroid Heading for Earth in NASA Tabletop Exercise

During the 2019 Planetary Defense Conference next week NASA, FEMA, and several other organizations will conduct a tabletop exercise of an asteroid heading right for Earth, in an attempt to asses the possibility of a successful response in such a scenario.

According to the scenario that will play out next week in Maryland, a potentially hazardous asteroid was discovered on March 26, and has a 1 in 100 chance of hitting the Earth. In real-life, that is the probability threshold that will kick space and emergency agencies into gear.



The exercise will call for participants to discuss ideas for reconnaissance and the deflection of the threat, as well as mitigating the effects of a possible impact.



"These exercises have really helped us in the planetary defense community to understand what our colleagues on the disaster management side need to know," said in a statement Lindley Johnson, NASA's



"This exercise will help us develop more effective communications with each other and with our governments."



For the mid-term future, NASA plans to expand the scope of such exercises – thus fueling conspiracy theories that claim something is coming our way – to include more U.S. agencies and international partners.



The first mission in space with the goal of changing an asteroid’s course is planned for 2021. Then, a spacecraft called



