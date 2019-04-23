autoevolution

Watch an 1998 VW Beetle TDI Pull a Gooseneck Trailer With Its Roof

23 Apr 2019, 20:41 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The world has fallen out of love with the Beetle and the TDI engine could follow next decade. However, both of them meet in this wacky 1998 model from the revival era (that's the first year of production).
3 photos
Watch an Old VW Beetle TDI Pull a Gooseneck Trailer With Its RoofWatch an Old VW Beetle TDI Pull a Gooseneck Trailer With Its Roof
Back then, Volkswagen was criticized for sticking the new Beetle's engine at the front, as well as for offering a noisy TDI. Nowadays, fanatics praise this 1.9-liter oil-burner for its bulletproof reliability. So why not put it to work?

YouTuber Bug Bmx loves the Beetle and wanted to recreate a video from 1974 where the original air-cooled model was used to tow a camper using a roof hitch. Back then, this stuff was cool, but you never see it nowadays, which is why they tried it with a "fresh" Beetle.

This isn't exactly the epitome of towing prowess we're dealing here, though. This base 1.9 TDI only makes 90 horsepower, or it used to over two decades ago. And don't give us any of that torque malarkey, because it's only pushing 155 lb-ft (210 Nm) when all the cylinders have full compression. We're betting that's not the case.

Still, the first big hurdle had nothing to do with the engine. The YouTubers just tried to hitch the trailer on the roof. This results in the skin buckling under the weight, which is disconcerting for the driver and his head. For the record, an empty trailer like this one probably weighs over a ton and a half, but there's no way of telling what kind of forces it's exerting.

Eventually, the ideal setup is found, which is to attach a makeshift roof rack and take advantage of the chassis strength. With this solution, the Beetle proves ideal for the situation, as it's small enough to do a full 360 under the trailer. Remember kids, don't try this at home.

Volkswagen Beetle gooseneck trailer Volkswagen TDI
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN PassatVOLKSWAGEN Passat CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTE MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat VariantVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat AlltrackVOLKSWAGEN Passat Alltrack MediumAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 