Ford UK To Lay Off 550 Employees

Ford of Europe has been struggling for a long, long time to stay afloat, but this market is harder to crack than North America for the Blue Oval. As part of a multi-year turnaround plan, the Detroit-based automaker is poised to reduce the workforce in Essex by up to 550 people.
“A source with knowledge of the matter” reported to City A.M. about the development, and most of the jobs that will be phased out include “white collar, salaried employees.” Even management positions are getting the ax, but who could blame Ford given the lack of results?
The move doesn’t come as a consequence of Brexit, and Ford confirmed “a voluntary separation program for salaried employees.” Chief executive officer Jim Hackett is the architect of the turnaround, but like the higher-ups before him, the Blue Oval is looking to please the shareholders instead of improving the design of their vehicles or after-sales services.
Hackett entered the scene in May 2017, following a position in the board of directors at the Ford Motor Company that he assumed in 2013. He’s also the man behind the Ford Smart Mobility division. All told, the Blue Oval plans to cut $3 billion by reducing costs wherever possible.
Elsewhere in Europe, Ford will reduce more than 5,000 jobs in Germany including temporary staff. The Bridgend Engine Plant in South Wales will lose up to 400 jobs, and the numbers don’t stop there. The automaker’s target is a six percent profit margin in Europe, a region that’s never been lucrative for non-European brands as opposed to German automakers.
From the standpoint of management, Ford of Europe should start by reducing the bureaucracy and by eliminating the less value-added positions in the management apparatus. Once that’s done, the Blue Oval then has to work its magic on cars and crossovers in addition to the commercial division.
In related news, the Detroit-based automaker published a press release a few days ago titled “self-driving robot makes life easier for Ford employees.” The piece of AI-enhanced technology has been on trial for almost a year now, and the robot is capable of freeing up 40 employee hours daily.
Named Survival, the robot “has performed faultlessly to-date. It’s become quite a valuable team member,” declared Garcia Magraner. “Hopefully we can put it into full-time use shortly and expand into other Ford facilities.”
