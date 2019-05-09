2020 Mercedes GLB Spied at the Nurburgring, Will Surprise People

2019 Ford Ranger Engine Tuning: Bully Dog BDX Adds 59 Horsepower

If your budget isn’t limited to $399, Hennessey Performance Engineering has something in store for you. The Without a performance-oriented model in the range, the aftermarket is much obliged to take the Ranger to the next level. Bully Dog has an engine upgrade for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost that costs $399, called BDX and offered with free shipping in the continental part of the United States.The performance programmer is a hand-held device that connects to the OBD II port of the vehicle. Featuring “dyno-proven performance” and the potential of “unlocking greater towing ability and off-road potential,” the Bully Dog BDX also comes with a full-color display.Customized tuning files can be sent to the device over the cloud using Wi-Fi, and the BDX also boasts monitoring capability thanks to Livelink software from Derive. Taking inspiration from scan tools, the $399 device can also read and clear diagnostic trouble codes. Bully Dog highlights the product isn’t legal in the state of California.On 87-octane gasoline, the 2019 Ranger with the BDX tune gains 37.27 horsepower at 4,380 rpm and 46.73 pound-feet at 2,480 rpm. Level up to 93 octane, and the mid-size pickup is much obliged to crank out an additional 59.28 horsepower at 5,130 rpm and 67.05 pound-feet at 4,580 rpm.In other words, BDX upgrades the EcoBoost from 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet to 329 horsepower and 377 pound-feet of torque. If you were wondering, the Ranger Raptor with the EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel plays second fiddle to the software-modified EcoBoost engine.If your budget isn’t limited to $399, Hennessey Performance Engineering has something in store for you. The Ranger VelociRaptor is capable of 350 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque, but this level of performance comes at $64,950 including the donor vehicle. Those who already own the Ranger can get a conversion for the not-so-affordable price of $19,950.