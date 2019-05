Now, if anybody decided to chop the roof off the rallying monster that is the RS200, that would be a genuine reason to be mad. After all, open-top machines are less rigid and heavier than their fixed-roof counterparts and since thie Blue Oval legen is all about the stopwatch, such a mod just wouldn't be in the spirit of the car.The RS200 was a purpose-built rally devil, with homologation rules seeing the Blue Oval building just 200 road-going models. So, has one of these been given a haircut that's too deep?Fortunately, the answer is no. There's no reason to fret about the birth of the example sitting before us, at least not if we believe the social media details that talk about this being a mere kit.It looks like this contraption is actually built on a Toyota MR2 chassis, with the Spyder aura of the base car being maintained.So we're talking about a toy that mixes mid-engined and wind-in-your-hair pleasures. Of course, the RS200 look means certain aficionados will still be offended by this ride. And they might just be right. In fact, it all depends on the performance of the vehicle. Without an incredible tech upgrade, this Toyota wouldn't be anywhere near the RS200 in terms of performance, hence the reason to dislike its new appearance.Then again, such transformations aren't new. For instance, one of the most important impersonation jobs of the kind involves the Liberty Walk Lamborghini Miura , with the Japanese tuner having used a Ford GT40 replica.