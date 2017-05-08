autoevolution

Noble Turns Ford Mondeo Mk3 Into A Beach Buggy Called Bug:R

 
8 May 2017, 8:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Remember the Mondeo Mk3? It was a make-or-break moment for Ford in Europe, a considerably larger Mondeo than the one before it. These things are still roaming the streets of the UK, but as it usually happens with mid-size sedans of this variety, that generation steadily fell into obscurity soon after the Mk4 made its debut as a pre-production concept in James Bond - Casino Royale.
Now, however, the Mondeo Mk3 shines once again in a different form. Developed by British automaker Noble, the Bug:R uses many bits and bobs from the old Ford, but they're wrapped in a completely different package. Yes, ladies and gents, the pictured vehicle is a beach buggy! And good golly, the self-assembly kit costs just £10,000 minus the source of propulsion!

A turn-key variant of the Bug:R is also available, with prices starting from a reasonable £18,000. For reference, a brand spanking new Mondeo kicks off from £21,945 in the United Kingdom. Developed and designed in-house, the Bug:R is a strange-looking contraption. Be that as it may, the mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration spells fun. Lots of fun, actually.

Care to guess what other off-road toy for big boys boasts this setup? Of course, I’m referring to the Ariel Nomad, which is a tremendously exciting machine. But because it is an Ariel, the Nomad also comes at a hefty price.

As far as engine choices are concerned, Noble’s beach buy is available with a choice of four-cylinder powerplants. The most interesting of the lot is arguably Ford's tried-and-tested 3.0-liter V6, which churns out 226 bhp (169 kW). However, all-wheel-drive is not available, not even as an optional extra.

While on the subject of this contracting segment, Noble isn’t planning on selling more than 30 units of the Bug:R per year. Those who miss the point of beach buggies can shoehorn a diesel in the engine bay, though where’s the fun in revving an oil-chugger in a vehicle as light as the Bug:R?
Noble BugR beach buggy Noble kit car UK Ford Mondeo
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75