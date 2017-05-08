Noble Turns Ford Mondeo Mk3 Into A Beach Buggy Called Bug:R

Remember the Mondeo Mk3? It was a make-or-break moment for Ford in Europe, a considerably larger Mondeo than the one before it. These things are still roaming the streets of the UK, but as it usually happens with mid-size sedans of this variety, that generation steadily fell into obscurity soon after the Mk4 made its debut as a pre-production concept in James Bond
- Casino Royale.
Now, however, the Mondeo Mk3
shines once again in a different form. Developed by British automaker Noble, the Bug:R uses many bits and bobs from the old Ford, but they're wrapped in a completely different package. Yes, ladies and gents, the pictured vehicle is a beach buggy! And good golly, the self-assembly kit costs just £10,000 minus the source of propulsion!
A turn-key variant of the Bug:R is also available, with prices starting from a reasonable £18,000. For reference, a brand spanking new Mondeo
kicks off from £21,945 in the United Kingdom. Developed and designed in-house, the Bug:R is a strange-looking contraption. Be that as it may, the mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration spells fun. Lots of fun, actually.
Care to guess what other off-road toy for big boys boasts this setup? Of course, I’m referring to the Ariel Nomad
, which is a tremendously exciting machine. But because it is an Ariel, the Nomad also comes at a hefty price.
As far as engine choices are concerned, Noble’s beach buy is available with a choice of four-cylinder powerplants. The most interesting of the lot is arguably Ford
's tried-and-tested 3.0-liter V6, which churns out 226 bhp (169 kW). However, all-wheel-drive is not available, not even as an optional extra.
While on the subject of this contracting segment, Noble
isn’t planning on selling more than 30 units of the Bug:R per year. Those who miss the point of beach buggies can shoehorn a diesel in the engine bay, though where’s the fun in revving an oil-chugger in a vehicle as light as the Bug:R?