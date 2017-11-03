autoevolution
 

AC Cobra with Tesla Model S P85+ Rear Axle Is a Wheelie&Donut Machine

3 Nov 2017, 15:00 UTC ·
by
The electric drive unit that went into the now-defunct Model S P85+ is usually tasked with moving one of the heaviest vehicles in its segment, and it takes care of its duties more than adequately.
The P85+ was the quickest single-motor Model S and was the weapon of choice for the Electric GT championship, a touring car competition that's in the final stages of its preparations. Its drive unit has a power output of 310 kW (415 hp) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm), which might not sound like a hell of a lot, but bear in mind we're talking about electric power.

However, take that motor out of the cumbersome Tesla and put it into something considerably lighter, and you've got yourself a tire-shredding beast. Now if only there were a lightweight kit car on the market that would make a suitable donor for it...

Did anyone say "kit car?" The AC Cobra is the first thing that most people associate with this type of vehicle, and for a good reason. The iconic British-made racing car has welcomed a lot of engine and transmission combinations under its body, some more famous than others.

Picking an AC Cobra replica for this project might seem like a sacrilege to a Shelby fan, but it proved the right choice. The battery-powered sports car is owned by Don Swadley, but the conversion was done by the somewhat famous Stealth EV, the company that helped turn the Volkswagen Thing into an electric vehicle as well.

Instead of slotting the engine under its hood, Stealth EV took the entire rear axle of the Tesla and replaced the one on the kit car. It then added 24 kWh worth of Enderdel batteries and set the carbon fiber body beast loose on the tarmac.

The motor is reportedly only pumping 369 hp toward those rear wheels, but it's enough to send the front ones flying in the air if the accelerator pedal is pushed maniacally. It also suffices for doing every driver's favorite pastry variety: the donut. Just click play below for a bite.


 

