AC Cobra with Tesla Model S P85+ Rear Axle Is a Wheelie&Donut Machine

Our first Tesla Drive Unit from a P85 up and running. Hands down the fastest car I have ever driven, gas or electric, period. Car does wheelies! Please contact us if your interested in one, change of shorts required! #tesla #electriccar #evconversion #motorswap #cobra @donaldbswadley

