Ford Transit Connect-based MS-RT Special Edition Limited To 40 Units

10 May 2019, 15:13 UTC
What you’re looking at isn’t your regular Ford van. Even though it’s based on the Transit Connect, the MS-RT special edition comes with 18-inch OZ Racing wheels, Michelin performance rubber, carbon inlay for the sports steering wheel, and nappa-suede leather upholstery.
Does it come as a surprise the Welsh tuning company has limited production to 40 examples of the breed? Not when you’ll hear the starting price! For the six-speed manual, the MS-RT Transit Connect can be had for £23,995. Opt for the automatic transmission, and you’re looking at £24,995 on-the-road.

Scheduled to launch this summer, the murdered-out van is covered for three years or 100,000 miles. A long-wheelbase model will join the lineup in 2020, and every MS-RT Transit Connect features LED loadspace lighting. The list of standard features also includes bi-xenon headlamps, touchscreen infotainment with satellite navigation, twin side-loading doors, and a gift pack.

What gifts, you’re wondering? MS-RT is much obliged to treat every customer to “a special logo-ed bag containing products to help keep their cherished van in tip-top condition.” Only one color is available for the exterior, and that is the Magnetic Grey featured in the photo gallery.

A serialized plaque, sticker package, and Launch Edition interior are included in the price as well. Converted at the tuner’s Welsh factory, the MS-RT Transit Connect sports injection-molded plastic for the body kit. The upgrades consist of the front bumper and grilles, front and rear diffuser, rear bumper and spoiler, and the side skirts.

Last time we’ve heard about the Transit Connect, the Ford Motor Company rolled out the 2019 model year in the United States with best-in-class fuel economy. Over in Europe and the United Kingdom, the most affordable configurations start at €15,960 and £15,665, respectively.

On the suck-squeeze-bang-blow front, the 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo engine with 100 ponies can be swapped for the torquier EcoBlue four-cylinder turbo diesel.
