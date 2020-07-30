Four-Engined 1969 Ford Mustang "Mach IV" Dragster Is Crazy

View this post on Instagram

The 4 Engine Mustang Funnycar, Taken right after the Restoration was completed a few years ago! This was a fun one!! Narrowed and stretched with 4 351W’s & All wheel drive!! #mach4 #ford #fordracing #4engines #351w #vintageracing #dragracing #dragrace #racecar #funnycar #nitro #mustang #dragster #vintagespeedequipment #injected #carporn #kustom #custompaint #kustomkulture #galpinspeedshop

