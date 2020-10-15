2020 Ford Mustang GT Drag Races Whipple Ram, Somebody Gets Walked

Imagine you decide to hit the drag strip while inside a 2020 Ford Mustang GT and a Ram 1500 lines up next to you. Is there a reason to be worried? Well, the answer obviously depends on the opponent, but, in the case of this truck, there's going to be trouble.
We're looking at a Ram 1500 Crew Cab, with this four-door currently being on the road to becoming a drag strip sensation. And with its owner, YouTuber Incredible Hemi, having already taken the vehicle through multiple stages of modding, we can already talk about a weapon.
As such, the 5.7-liter HEMI animating this no-longer-a-workhorse currently works with a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger delivering around 8.5 lbs of boost, a cold air intake, custom camshafts, long tube headers and others - for now, the motor runs on 93-octane gas, so we're still talking about pump gas.
In its current form, the machine bets on the RWD launch card (among others, this is a less dangerous route as far as the costs are involved, with this truck having broken some hardware during its previous AWD adventures).
Nevertheless, the Ram has been gifted with the good old Drag Pack approach. As such, we can talk about skinny front wheels (think: low rolling resistance) and a 15-inch rear wheel conversion. The latter means meatier sidewalls for the Mickey Thompson rubber, which obviously brings swifter launches.
According to the owner, this Ram 1500 used to run the quarter-mile in 14.9 seconds back in its stock days. As for what the truck can do following the said trip to the gym, you'll notice this in the clip below (the battle kicks off at the 4:57 point).
Now, the modded Ram 1500 duked it out with the 2020 Mustang GT, a 460 hp pony, on two occasions. And while we're not sure about the spec of this particular Ford, we can tell you that six-speed manual models deliver mid-12s runs, while ten-speed automatics are high-11s cars.
