1987 Camaro IROC-Z Packs 720 HP LS7, Track Monster Shreds to 8500 RPM

Detroit Speed’s DSE-Z is one of those cars that hit you out of the blue. Is that an IROC-Z? Why is it built so well? Wait, what's it got under the hood? And why am I imagining Jean Claude Van Damme with a perfectly gelled mullet beating up thugs?
For many years, it was said that the period between 1964 and 1971 produced all the best muscle cars. That's mostly true, but we've often argued that the boxy designs of the 1980s are also cool, especially if you can get your hands on an IROC-Z.
The car belongs to Detroit Speed’s owner Kyle Tucker and was featured today in an episode of AutotopiaLA. It might look like a SEMA Show car, but racing is often on its agenda. Let's dive in and find out what mods make it tick.
The company offers bespoke front and rear custom suspension for the 3rd-gen Camaro and put this together as a test prototype. There are some exterior mods too, hiding under a fresh coat of factory blue. For example, the nose is a little bit bigger and accommodates a carbon splitter. The vented hood is a GM plastic part that's apparently pretty rare. The OEM+ look continues at the back with the spoiler being a slightly bigger version of the factory spec.
The IROC-Z Deserves an LS7
The original Camaro Z/28 was one of the best American sports ponies of the late 1960s. But by 1982, the Z28 with no slash was burdened by emissions regulations. Chevy launched the IROC-Z three years later as a way to bring back motorsport into the marketing fold by naming the Camaro edition after the International Race Of Champions.
The Z/28 made a comeback in 2014 when Chevy famously unveiled a track-focused Camaro with a 505 horsepower LS7. It was fully stripped out for lightness, just like this project car. However, the modified 1987 classic makes more like 720 hp and sings all the way to 8,500rpm.
To keep everything planted, the custom Camaro rides on Forgeline 18x10.5-inch wheels that look like they came from a C4 Corvette. That rubber (315/30ZR18 at all corners) has been used everywhere, from autocross to the drag strip and the Road America track.
