Chevrolet Camaro X Rendering Is Coupe SUV Done Right

So, back in 2004, Mercedes-Benz came up with the CLS-Class. Undoubtedly a design icon, that model was going to give birth to the modern four-door coupe segment - essentially a regular sedan with a sloped roofline at the back. 28 photos



That's the unofficial (and most likely false) story of how the BMW X6 came to be, and with it, a new three-letter acronym: SAC (sports activity coupe). The idea of coupe SUVs was born, and despite a lot of people calling it an abomination early on, the X6 kept getting stronger every year. Soon enough, just like BMW copied the CLS-Class with the 6 Series Gran Coupe, Mercedes-Benz did the same for the X6 with the GLE Coupe, as did Porsche with the Cayenne Coupe or, to a lesser degree, Audi with the Q8.



All those, however, are nothing more than plain old SUVs that sacrificed a lot of practicality for some more visual presence that many people consider questionable anyway. A smaller trunk, less headroom in the back - or even fewer seats altogether - meant these SACs were the choice for people who needed some degree of practicality but also wanted to stand out at all costs. In other words, not the kind of people you'd want as friends.



This SUV thing should be all about. A vehicle with a purpose-built body, two doors, and the kind of performance that would make a Bowler Wildcat blush. The Camaro X ticks the first two of the three boxes and looking at the powertrains available for the Camaro range, it should have no problem fulfilling the third criteria as well.



If it borrowed the 6.2-liter V8 engine from the



If it borrowed the 6.2-liter V8 engine from the ZL1 , it could have up to 650 horsepower to send toward all those big, chunky wheels. If the news about the Corvette C8 turns out to be true, that means we could be looking at anything up to 800 hp, or even 1,000 hp if the X wanted to go hybrid.Sadly, this is the only angle Komal G imagined for his made-up model, but even so, the Camaro elements are easy to spot despite the fact the author seems to have dialed the aggression up significantly. Considering the nature of the vehicle, that is only fitting.