This 1971 Dodge Challenger 426 Hemi 4-Speed Gets a Second Chance, Numbers Match

The high cost of the tower of power that was the 426 V8, with its 425 hp (gross rating, without accessories and exhaust) meant not too many buyers chose this option, which obviously takes the value of the classic Mopar toys featuring the motor even higher. And while Dodge only built 12 units of the '71 Charger 426 in three-speed automatic trim, 59 examples of the four-speed manual model were brought to life. And yes, the Challenger that now sits on our screens is one of those stick shift cars.Now, the Dodge Challenger was recently taken in by a crew of muscle saviors dubbed Mopars510, with these enthusiasts unsurprisingly having a fetish for such rare pieces of muscle car history.As mentioned in the first Instagram post below, which shows the Challenger just before this was loaded onto the truck, the numbers match. Note that the vehicle was grabbed from Aguanga, California.Oh, and if we zoom in on the car, the story only gets better, as, for instance, this features the rare M28 hood trim molding option. You can check this out in the third Insta post below, which brings us a few photos from when this 426 toy was brand spanking new."It was awesome to finally see her in person yesterday and hear some stories of ownership since October 2nd 1973 from the 3rd owners wife," the enthusiasts explain.And, judging by how the said car lovers have treated many previous vehicles, we can expect this Mopar gem to receive all the love it deserves and once again shine on the road.