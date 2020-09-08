This 1971 Dodge Challenger 426 Hemi 4-Speed Gets a Second Chance, Numbers Match

View this post on Instagram

What an amazing car she is! L 1 of 59 Hemi 426 4 speed Challengers built in 1971 and amazingly enough she us all numbers matching! It was awesome to finally see her in person yesterday and hear some stories of ownership since October 2nd 1973 from the 3rd owners wife. It was awesome to meet her, her friend and @bugnbox but it was so dang hot! (115 degrees) %u% We had planned on doing a live video however we were in the middle of nowhere with no cell reception and it was so HOT that the phones overheated ##### Here are some pics I was able to shoot before the phone shut down, more to come sM #chasingclassiccars . Shout out to my good buddy Sean @calivwbus for first alerting us to this amazing hoard of cars! . . #mopars5150_MsHemiSpear . . #challenger #hemi #4speed #moparornocar #raremopar #mopars5150 #originalpaint #matchingnumbers #numbersmatching #holygrail #itsjustpatina #patina #FE5 #RED #Mopar

