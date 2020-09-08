This 1971 Dodge Challenger 426 Hemi 4-Speed Gets a Second Chance, Numbers Match

Now, the Dodge Challenger was recently taken in by a crew of muscle saviors dubbed Mopars510, with these enthusiasts unsurprisingly having a fetish for such rare pieces of muscle car history.
As mentioned in the first Instagram post below, which shows the Challenger just before this was loaded onto the truck, the numbers match. Note that the vehicle was grabbed from Aguanga, California.
Oh, and if we zoom in on the car, the story only gets better, as, for instance, this features the rare M28 hood trim molding option. You can check this out in the third Insta post below, which brings us a few photos from when this 426 toy was brand spanking new.
"It was awesome to finally see her in person yesterday and hear some stories of ownership since October 2nd 1973 from the 3rd owners wife," the enthusiasts explain.
And, judging by how the said car lovers have treated many previous vehicles, we can expect this Mopar gem to receive all the love it deserves and once again shine on the road.
View this post on Instagram
What an amazing car she is! L 1 of 59 Hemi 426 4 speed Challengers built in 1971 and amazingly enough she us all numbers matching! It was awesome to finally see her in person yesterday and hear some stories of ownership since October 2nd 1973 from the 3rd owners wife. It was awesome to meet her, her friend and @bugnbox but it was so dang hot! (115 degrees) %u% We had planned on doing a live video however we were in the middle of nowhere with no cell reception and it was so HOT that the phones overheated ##### Here are some pics I was able to shoot before the phone shut down, more to come sM #chasingclassiccars . Shout out to my good buddy Sean @calivwbus for first alerting us to this amazing hoard of cars! . . #mopars5150_MsHemiSpear . . #challenger #hemi #4speed #moparornocar #raremopar #mopars5150 #originalpaint #matchingnumbers #numbersmatching #holygrail #itsjustpatina #patina #FE5 #RED #Mopar
View this post on Instagram
Check out the really cool Polaroids back when she was new! The best part is you see the HEMI license plate on it way back then! What a STUNNER ¥)M¥ . #mopars5150_MsHemiSpear . . . #challenger #hemi #4speed #moparornocar #raremopar #mopars5150 #originalpaint #matchingnumbers #numbersmatching #holygrail #itsjustpatina #patina #FE5 #RED #Mopar