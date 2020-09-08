Fourth-Generation Hyundai Tucson Just Wrapped Testing, Is Ready for Muddy Trails

After intensive marketing work, sweaty testing, and hard quality promises, the all-new 2021 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show its new styling to the world. Before that happens, the company takes us through some of the trials and tribulations the new SUV had to endure to make sure clients will be satisfied not only with the innovative design, but the whole package altogether.
Hyundai’s compact crossover is one of the worst kept secrets of the company in 2020 – we have seen it in countless renders (some even playing with the color palette just to make a change) and the brand has officially teased it on more than one occasion.
Hopefully, this will be the last snippet of hidden, camouflaged SUV before the actual reveal takes place on September 15th at 02:30 am CEST. The odd European hour corresponds to the world unveiling taking place at exactly 9:30 am KST (Korean standard time).
Yes, we know the new Tucson will be like an extraterrestrial not only among competing SUVs but also in Hyundai’s own lineup. It is, after all, the harbinger of things to come. But we are not here to discuss all these ethereal suppositions. We are here because Hyundai promises the all-new Tucson will arrive as a “fun-to-drive” SUV that has efficient powertrains and many practical characteristics.
Speaking of the latter, these include the available all-wheel drive system and towing capabilities – all thoroughly tested all around Europe, in places such as the Czech Republic and Austria (after all, the brand touts its Old Continent production DNA). The development phase included the 4x4 portion at a special proving ground in the Czech Republic, while the Austrian part had to do with the Alps and the model’s towing capacity.
Of course, Hyundai was also keen to inform us these were just two of the many testing locations it traveled throughout the creation process – as the Tucson was also honed on the most demanding circuit in the world (aka the Nürburgring Nordschleife), and endured the scorching heat of southern Spain or the freezing cold of Swedish winters.
This is already the third consecutive generation of the Hyundai Tucson ready to be produced in Europe, with the all-new model ready for manufacturing at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech (HMMC) production plant in Nošovice, the Czech Republic.
