The Aston Martin "Victor" Is a Unique Commission With Muscle Car Looks

The car before your eyes isn’t new. Only the body shell and a few bits and bobs in the cabin are, coming courtesy of Q by Aston Martin. Described as “the wildest project” they’ve made, the Victor is a one-of-none creation that pays tribute to the V8 Vantage and DBS V8.
Underneath the skin, the One-77 serves as the donor vehicle for this front-engined piece of automotive art. Limited to 77 examples, the flagship grand tourer features a carbon-fiber monocoque manufactured by Multimatic in Canada. You know, those guys who make the GT supercar for the Blue Oval.
When it was new, Aston Martin charged 1.15 million pounds sterling for the One-77 excluding options. Only a few people know how much the Victor costs, but based on the makeover's extent, we’re looking at 2 to 3 million.
Unveiled on the 70th anniversary of the Vantage nameplate, the unique commission barely looks like the limited-edition grand tourer it used to be. Even the interior is custom to the extreme, featuring walnut trim on the dashboard with anodized aluminum, machined titanium, Forest Green and Conker Bridge of Weir leather upholstery, as well as a stick shift.
That’s right, boys and girls! The British brand went to such lengths that even the transmission has been changed for the sake of a more engaging driving experience. “The most powerful manual sports car to wear the iconic Aston Martin wings” sends 836 horsepower to the rear wheels, which is a significant upgrade over the 750 ponies of the One-77 on which it’s based. The beating heart of the Victor comes in the guise of a 7.3-liter V12 tuned by Cosworth.
Even more surprisingly is that the polarizing looks are also functional. Aston Martin promises 842 Nm (621 pound-feet) of downforce at 100 miles per hour. For reference, the Vantage GT4 generates 525 Nm (387 pound-feet).
In keeping with the go-faster theme, the suspension system is closely related to that of the track-only Vulcan produced between 2015 and 2016 in 24 units. Adjustable dampers, motorsport-style springs, center-lock wheels wrapped in sticky rubber, and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes are featured.
